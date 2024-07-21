Orban Urges EU to Shift Away from US 'Pro-War' Policy on Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a shift away from the US's "pro-war" stance on Ukraine, urging Europe to adopt a more proactive role in seeking peace. In a letter he posted on his website, Orban outlined ten points he reportedly sent to European Council President Charles Michel following his visits to Ukraine, Russia, China, and the United States. Although the letter itself was visible, Spanish newspaper El Pais mentioned that two separate reports were sent to Brussels.

Orban's letter reflects his view that Europe has blindly followed the US's aggressive approach toward Ukraine, and he emphasizes the need for direct diplomatic engagement with Russia. He argues that neither Ukraine nor Russia are likely to initiate peace talks independently and suggests that Europe must intervene significantly to de-escalate the conflict.

The Hungarian leader advocates for a high-level dialogue on China as part of the next peace conference and proposes restoring direct diplomatic lines with Russia. Additionally, he calls for a coordinated political effort toward the Global South, a region where Europe's influence has waned.

Orban’s diplomatic missions, which diverge from the EU’s stance and his role as the rotating council president, have led some European governments to consider boycotting upcoming informal meetings in Budapest. The European Commission has decided not to send its commissioners to these meetings.

During his travels, Orban also met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has expressed a desire to end the conflict quickly if re-elected, could potentially play a role in peace negotiations, according to Orban. Despite Trump’s declared intention to cut aid to Ukraine, Orban believes that the former president might act as a mediator immediately upon taking office, although his campaign is currently focused on election efforts.

Orban suggests that Europe's current strategy, which mirrors the US’s pro-war policy, may need reassessment. He proposes exploring alternatives to reduce tensions and create conditions for a ceasefire, stressing the need for a significant external intervention to break the deadlock.

In his letter, Orban also notes that the US's current focus on the presidential election prevents any meaningful change in policy until a new administration takes over. He warns that a potential Trump presidency could shift the financial burden of supporting Ukraine more heavily onto Europe, changing the dynamics of international support for the conflict.