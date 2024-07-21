Russia Announces Capture of Two Ukrainian Villages
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has emphasized the urgent need to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking to journalists in Great Britain during the Fourth Summit of the European Political Community, Radev warned that if the current intensity of hostilities continues, Ukraine could soon find itself without sufficient personnel on the battlefield.
The summit, held at Blenheim Palace and attended by 47 delegations, was a platform for discussing Europe's security and stability. Bulgarian President Radev, representing his country, highlighted that the conflict’s resolution depends not only on the supply of weapons and ammunition but primarily on human resources. He argued that Ukraine’s potential depletion of personnel could present Europe with a severe political and moral dilemma. On one hand, failing to support Ukraine could imply a concession to violations of international law and territorial aggression. On the other hand, continuing aid raises the question of how to effectively support Ukraine without exacerbating the conflict.
Radev stressed the importance of diplomacy as a key tool in resolving such military conflicts. In addition, he mentioned that he had discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about the prospects for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and ensuring peace in Europe. Both leaders concurred that the war poses a significant threat to regional peace and stability, impacting not only the warring nations but also the broader region.
