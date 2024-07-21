Ukraine Downs 35 Drones and Three Missiles Overnight

US Journalist Evan Gershkovich Sentenced to 16 Years in Russia on Espionage Charges
In Yekaterinburg, an American journalist, Evan Gershkovich, was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to global news agencies
Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems successfully intercepted 35 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to UNIAN.
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, detailed the attack on his Telegram channel. He reported that Russia launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, and 39 Shahed drones from three directions. Ukrainian forces, including mobile fire units, anti-aircraft missile systems, and electronic warfare units, were involved in repelling the assault.
Oleshchuk noted that Ukrainian defenses managed to shoot down 35 Shahed-131/136 drones. Additionally, active countermeasures prevented the Kh-59/69 missiles from reaching their targets. The air defense operations were conducted across several regions, including Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that another 1,100 Russian soldiers were neutralized in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia's total military losses in the conflict to 566,710. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 8,266 tanks, 15,963 armored fighting vehicles, 15,586 artillery systems, 2,401 cruise missiles, and 12,402 operational-tactical drones.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a slip made by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to him as "President Putin"
Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that there have been several assassination attempts against Russian President Vladimir Putin
Newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Ukraine may utilize UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to target locations within Russia
Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU