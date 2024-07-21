Ukraine Downs 35 Drones and Three Missiles Overnight

Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems successfully intercepted 35 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to UNIAN.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, detailed the attack on his Telegram channel. He reported that Russia launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, and 39 Shahed drones from three directions. Ukrainian forces, including mobile fire units, anti-aircraft missile systems, and electronic warfare units, were involved in repelling the assault.

Oleshchuk noted that Ukrainian defenses managed to shoot down 35 Shahed-131/136 drones. Additionally, active countermeasures prevented the Kh-59/69 missiles from reaching their targets. The air defense operations were conducted across several regions, including Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that another 1,100 Russian soldiers were neutralized in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia's total military losses in the conflict to 566,710. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 8,266 tanks, 15,963 armored fighting vehicles, 15,586 artillery systems, 2,401 cruise missiles, and 12,402 operational-tactical drones.

