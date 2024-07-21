Israel Hits Houthi Port in Yemen: A Message to Its Enemies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had carried out an airstrike on a Yemeni port in Al Hudaydah used by the Houthis to receive Iranian weapon supplies. The port is situated about 1,800 kilometers from Israel's borders. In a televised address, Netanyahu asserted that the strike was a demonstration of Israel's capability to reach its adversaries wherever they may be and reiterated that Israel would use all means necessary to defend itself.

Oof. A clear FAFO. Israel conducted airstrikes on Yemen, targeting fuel depots in the port city of Al Hudaydah, which is controlled by the Houthis. pic.twitter.com/Y8ra0zLv4U — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) July 20, 2024

The Israeli military reported that the airstrikes targeted Houthi military positions in the port area as a response to numerous attacks against Israel over recent months. The strikes were reportedly coordinated with Israel’s allies beforehand. The Houthis had previously claimed that Israeli airstrikes on oil facilities resulted in casualties, though specifics were not detailed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the Houthis had launched over 200 attacks against Israel, asserting that the fire in Al Hudaydah serves as a visible message to the Middle East. Gallant emphasized that the strikes were a response to the harm caused to Israel.

The day before the port attack, an Iranian drone strike claimed by the Houthis targeted central Tel Aviv, resulting in one death and four injuries. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthis' political bureau, warned of further retaliation on his social media account, stating that Israel would face consequences for hitting civilian targets.

Following the escalation in Gaza since October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, the Houthis have intensified their actions, including targeting ships in the Red Sea, and launching drones and rockets at Israel, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians. Despite strikes by US and British air forces against Houthi targets, the attacks on maritime vessels have continued.