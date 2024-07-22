Bulgarian Firefighters Prepare as Greek Wildfire Approaches Border; Crete Hit by Earthquake

The fire in Greece has now reached within a kilometer of the Bulgarian border. Overnight, firefighters were stationed at the border to prevent the fire from crossing Bulgarian territory. The blaze in Slavyanka Mountain is dangerously close to the border. Firefighters and forest officials are on duty near the Sandanski villages of Petrovo and Goleshevo, working to create firebreaks and clear vegetation.

The main concern is the wind, which is fueling the fire, potentially causing it to cross into Bulgaria by the afternoon and threaten the Ali Botush forest reserve. Greek helicopters are continuously making rounds, dropping water on the fire. The area is so inaccessible that the fire is being fought solely from the air. Locals informed our team that years ago, a similar fire occurred in the mountain, and only aerial equipment could be used due to the presence of landmines, making it too dangerous for ground firefighters.

Bulgarian firefighters and foresters are clearing vegetation and debris that could catch fire. An excavator is being used to create clearings along the border. "We are making as long a section as possible to provide a flank for tomorrow or if needed for a fire brigade. If the fire gets too close, we will start a counter-fire to stop it. The nearest village is Goleshevo, about a kilometer away. The danger is in the conifer plantations, where the resin burns very quickly," explained Stoyko Velyanov from State Forestry "Katuntsi".

Residents of Goleshevo are concerned and ready to either help fight the fire or evacuate if necessary, as our team discovered during conversations with them.

Employees of the state forestry farms from "Katuntsi" and Gotse Delchev have been working in the border area of Mount Slavyanka since early morning. A fire has been raging on Greek territory since yesterday, about 1-1.5 km from the Bulgarian border. The Bulgarian forest officials, using specialized equipment, have been clearing grasses and low vegetation to create clearings that could prevent the fire from spreading into Bulgaria. Director of the State Forestry in Katuntsi, Plamen Poyukov, explained that the Greek side is fighting the fire with two helicopters, while the Bulgarian side is preparing for any potential spread.

Efforts to limit the fire's entry into Bulgaria have been ongoing since 5 a.m., with Bulgarian forest officials working diligently to clear the terrain. Poyukov expressed hope that the clearings would be effective if the fire moves towards the Bulgarian border.

A strong earthquake struck the island of Crete with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale, causing significant concern among residents and tourists alike. The tremor was felt across the island, leading many tourists to spend the night on the beach. Seismologists have warned that aftershocks may not necessarily be weaker, and Greek Civil Defense has urged everyone to remain vigilant over the next two days. Meanwhile, forecasters predict a slight drop in temperature starting tomorrow.

In northern Greece, near the city of Preveza, the fire is partially contained, with firefighters, military units, and volunteers working on the scene. Similarly, near the city of Serres, the fire, which burned agricultural land but spared homes, is now under partial control with the aid of airplanes and helicopters. Several fire crews remain stationed in the area as temperatures continue to soar around 42 degrees Celsius.

The situation in Pella has improved significantly, with all fire outbreaks brought under control after four days of intense efforts, according to the civil defense. Currently, there are no active fires in the northern part of Greece near the border with Bulgaria. Due to the high fire risk, police and army units are guarding forest areas.

Today poses another high fire risk in Greece, with temperatures still hovering around 42 degrees. The fire near the city of Serres is being monitored closely, and efforts to extinguish the fire continue with the participation of airplanes and helicopters. The agricultural area affected has seen significant damage, but no homes have been harmed.