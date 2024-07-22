Decreasing Fires Across Bulgaria: Focus Shifts to Complex Situations in Voden and Studena

The partial state of emergency declared by the mayor remains in effect in seven villages within the border municipality of Bolyarovo as efforts to combat the fire near the Bulgarian village of Voden continue, reports BNR. The blaze has spread across a broad-leaved massif covering approximately 70,000 acres, according to Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov, deputy director of the Main Directorate of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population. Fortunately, there is no immediate threat to populated areas. The rugged terrain, with its deep ravines, hinders the entry of fire equipment, though there are clearings that may help contain the fire.

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov will visit Voden today to assess the situation. Glavchev arrived at 11:00 a.m. to check on the progress of commitments made by mobile operators to ensure communication in the village and the delivery of habitable containers for potential use. He will also meet with the Turkish teams assisting in extinguishing the fires.

Senior Commissioner Barov mentioned that it remains unclear how much the fire spread overnight. In response, four helicopters and two planes will join the firefighting efforts today, including two from the Ministry of Defense and two from the Czech Republic. Firefighters and forestry workers are stationed at the Greek border to prevent the fire from crossing into Bulgaria, with two helicopters and a plane actively engaged in firefighting. Bulgarian forestry officials have been working since 5 a.m. to clear the terrain and limit the fire's entry into the country.

Meanwhile, the fire near the village of Chervena Yablka, on the border with Northern Macedonia, has been successfully extinguished. This fire had affected over 650 acres of former agricultural land and around 15 acres of mixed forest. Additionally, the fire that broke out on July 16 in about 250 acres of coniferous forest near the villages of Vaksevo and Frolosh has also been completely extinguished, as reported by Vasil Purov, director of Osogovo Forestry.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Jartov, Director of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population," shared on BNT that the number of fires across the country is decreasing. Yesterday saw just over 180 incidents, 150 of which were fires, a significant reduction from the 350 incidents reported a few days ago. Cooler temperatures and rainfall in some areas have contributed to this decline.

However, the situation in Voden remains complex. Air Force helicopters and Spanish planes will be surveying the village today. Fires in Voden and Studena are unusually extensive due to several factors. Jartov explained that in the last 20 years, the area's vegetation has changed significantly. With these villages largely depopulated, there is no animal husbandry to control the vegetation, which has become rampant. Many of the houses that burned have been uninhabited for years, essentially becoming part of the forest.

Communication challenges also impede firefighters, wasting crucial operational time. In both Studena and Voden, fire trucks narrowly escaped being engulfed by flames on multiple occasions. This threat extends to forest officials and all personnel on the ground.

Commissioner Jartov noted that the extreme heat, despite rising temperature trends, is unusual. Human carelessness also plays a role. "Despite appeals through all possible channels, 350 fires at once is overwhelming, especially under such tough conditions with rugged terrain, strong winds, and high temperatures," he said, highlighting the difficult week for firefighters and their partners.

From the outset of the fire in Voden, Jartov was in contact with the Yambol fire department director. Both fire and police teams faced resistance during evacuation efforts. The fast-changing fire front sometimes hinders rapid deployment of teams. Jartov mentioned conversations with officials who described how quickly the fire front shifted from Strandzha toward Voden.

Efforts to combat the fire on the Greek border continue, but Bulgarian firefighters cannot cross due to potential landmines left from past conflicts. "We can't enter that section, but we are protecting our side. The Greek colleagues are using helicopters and planes to prevent accidents. Even if there's a chance no mines remain (from previous wars), our priority is to ensure the safety of our teams," explained Jartov.

"The army does not typically handle firefighting", Jartov noted. Regarding equipment shortages, he mentioned that since October last year, three public tenders for 285 fire trucks have been announced but are currently under appeal.

While many fires are accidental, often due to agricultural activities like pasture clearing, some areas, such as Beklemeto, raise suspicions due to their remote locations with no apparent fire sources.

To date, 12 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against individuals who caused fires. About a week ago, the fire department in Haskovo alone issued 25 administrative citations to individuals responsible for causing fires.