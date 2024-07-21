Beer Production in Bulgaria Grows by 4% by End of June

Beer production in Bulgaria increased by 4% year-on-year by the end of June, with 45% of annual sales traditionally occurring during the four warmest months of the year, according to the Union of Brewers ahead of their professional holiday, celebrated on Ilinden.

Over the past 18 months, Bulgarian brewers have introduced 15 new beers, including the production of four high-end global brands. The segment of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers and mixes continues to grow.

In 2023, consumption of non-alcoholic beer in Bulgaria exceeded 6.5 million liters, according to the union.

Investments in the sector have reached 35 million BGN since the beginning of the year. A survey by the International Reputation Institute found that two-thirds of Bulgarian beer consumers are willing to pay more for beer produced by environmentally responsible companies./Econ.bg