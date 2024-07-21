Beer Production in Bulgaria Grows by 4% by End of June

Business » INDUSTRY | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Beer Production in Bulgaria Grows by 4% by End of June Peter Kraayvanger from Pixabay

Beer production in Bulgaria increased by 4% year-on-year by the end of June, with 45% of annual sales traditionally occurring during the four warmest months of the year, according to the Union of Brewers ahead of their professional holiday, celebrated on Ilinden.

Over the past 18 months, Bulgarian brewers have introduced 15 new beers, including the production of four high-end global brands. The segment of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers and mixes continues to grow.

In 2023, consumption of non-alcoholic beer in Bulgaria exceeded 6.5 million liters, according to the union.

Investments in the sector have reached 35 million BGN since the beginning of the year. A survey by the International Reputation Institute found that two-thirds of Bulgarian beer consumers are willing to pay more for beer produced by environmentally responsible companies./Econ.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: beer, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Driver Nikola Tsolov Triumphs in Formula 3 Long Race

Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary

Sports | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:00

New German Trains Delayed in Bulgaria: Passengers Stuck in Heat with Old Passenger Cars

The new passenger cars recently delivered from Germany to Bulgaria have been temporarily taken out of service

Society | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 14:10

Bulgarian Firefighters Prepare as Greek Wildfire Approaches Border; Crete Hit by Earthquake

The fire in Greece has now reached within a kilometer of the Bulgarian border

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 12:20

Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures in regions mainly in southern and southeastern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 08:25

European Investment Fund Invested €782 Million in Bulgaria in 2023

In 2023, the European Investment Fund (EIF) invested 782 million euros in Bulgaria

World » EU | July 19, 2024, Friday // 17:40

Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens

Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria Leads EU in New Car Registrations with 30.8% Increase in First Half of 2024

In the first half of 2024, Bulgaria saw the highest increase in new car registrations among all EU member states, year-on-year, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) published on Thursday.

Business » Industry | July 19, 2024, Friday // 08:19

Vineyards in Distress: Bulgaria Predicts Higher Costs and Reduced Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria are raising concerns about the anticipated rise in wine grape prices and a decrease in yield

Business » Industry | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:47

May 2024: Bulgaria's Industrial Production Falls, Exports Decline

In May 2024, Bulgaria's industrial production saw a decline, with the index dropping by 3.3% compared to the previous month and 6.3% compared to the same period last year,

Business » Industry | July 12, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Bulgarian Automotive Industry Contributes Over 10% to National GDP

There are currently 380 companies operating in the Bulgarian automotive industry, with the sector employing more than 80,000 people and accounting for over 10% of the country's gross domestic product, Automotive Cluster Bulgaria (ACB) said in a press rele

Business » Industry | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:17

Bulgarian Dairy Farmer Charged with Defrauding EU Funds

The European Prosecutor's Office has charged a Bulgarian dairy farmer with fraudulently obtaining 237,000 euros in EU funds

Business » Industry | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 16:32

Maritime Logistics: Crises and Opportunities

At this moment, the railway transport of goods is a fast and more reliable alternative to sea transport

Business » Industry | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 11:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria