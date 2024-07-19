Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 21, 2024, Sunday
Bulgaria: Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria svklimkin from Pixabay

The National Institute of Meteorology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures in regions mainly in southern and southeastern Bulgaria. Northern and northwestern Bulgaria have been issued a yellow code for thunderstorms and expected rain (see chart below).

According to NIMH's forecast, a cold front will move from west to east across the country today. Most areas will experience cumulus and cumulonimbus cloud cover. In the afternoon, many places will see brief showers, thunderstorms, and hail. Southeastern Bulgaria and the coast will remain mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast, gradually shifting to the west-northwest and strengthening in the Danube Plain. Maximum temperatures will range from 31°C to 36°C, with Sofia around 31°C.

In the mountains, cumulus clouds will develop, leading to short-term, intense showers, thunderstorms, and temporary wind gusts, with a chance of hail. Moderate westerly winds are expected. Maximum temperatures will be around 25°C at 1200 meters and 21°C at 2000 meters.

The coast will enjoy predominantly sunny weather with light to moderate east-southeast winds. Maximum temperatures will be 30°C-31°C, with sea water temperatures at 28°C-29°C and sea waves around 2 points.

