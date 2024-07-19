Major IT System Outages Disrupt Banks, Media, and Airlines Worldwide

Serious disruptions in IT systems have paralyzed operations for major banks, media outlets, and airlines around the globe, according to BBC, as reported by NOVA.

Flights at Sydney Airport have been halted. American airlines United, Delta, and American Airlines have also suspended operations, announcing that they will not be conducting flights worldwide.

Berlin Airport reported delays in check-in due to a "technical issue."

Sky TV has ceased broadcasting.

The London Stock Exchange Group's platform is also down.

Microsoft has informed BBC that it is taking measures to mitigate the impact of the system failures and is investigating the causes.

Reports of problems are also coming from Australia, affecting airports, retail chains, and telecommunications companies.

