PM Glavchev: We Continue the Fight Against Fires, Protecting the Lives of People and Firefighters

Every 20 minutes, fire alerts are received from across Bulgaria. The fires are widespread, temperatures remain extremely high, and winds are strong in some areas. In this challenging situation, the priority is to control the fires and protect the lives of residents and those on the front lines. Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov stated this in the village of Mamarchovo. Since yesterday, they have been in the Yambol region due to the fires.

PM Glavchev noted that he has personally spoken with all local mayors. "They are extremely grateful to the firefighters, military, and volunteers," he said.

Minister Kalin Stoyanov, who chairs the operational headquarters established by PM Glavchev, announced that the fight against the fires continues with full mobilization. Two defense helicopters and two from the Czech Republic will be deployed. Turkish teams are also available for additional support, and France has offered assistance with two more helicopters. "We have heavy equipment, and the military is also involved," added the interior minister. He mentioned that about 70% of the fire department's equipment, including around 800 fire trucks, has been purchased in the last 7-8 years, with many more currently in procurement processes.

PM Glavchev announced that representatives of parliamentary forces would be invited to the upcoming Security Council meeting.