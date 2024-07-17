Bulgaria Collects 217 Million BGN in Windfall Tax from Energy Firms in 2023

Business » ENERGY | July 19, 2024, Friday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Collects 217 Million BGN in Windfall Tax from Energy Firms in 2023

In 2023, Bulgaria collected 217 million BGN from a windfall tax on firms in the oil, natural gas, coal, and petroleum products sectors, according to Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova. This tax was introduced to capture the extraordinary profits these firms made due to the surge in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The windfall tax, or "solidarity contribution," was approved by the National Assembly in 2022, following an EU directive. It imposes an additional 33% tax on firms in these sectors whose profits in 2022 and 2023 exceed the average of the previous four years by more than 20%. Bulgaria raised this rate to 50% for the last quarter of 2023 to target the significant profits made by companies like Lukoil.

The Finance Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the contributions from different sectors, citing statistical confidentiality. However, it is expected that the bulk of the 217 million BGN came from Lukoil Neftochim and Lukoil Bulgaria. Despite initial expectations that Lukoil would contribute 600-700 million BGN, only 217 million BGN was collected, reflecting the challenges in implementing the tax.

In addition to the windfall tax, Lukoil also contributes to the "Energy System Security Fund," created to capture the price difference between cheaper Russian oil and Brent crude. This fund was meant to support transportation costs for vulnerable groups. However, due to legal and administrative delays, only 113 million BGN was collected, far short of the projected 1 billion BGN.

Lukoil Neftochim's contributions to the fund were only made for four months, from December 2023 to March 2024, before they ceased using Russian oil. Currently, the refinery is disputing the monthly contributions, delaying the start of the transportation support program.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgarian Employers Demand Urgent Action on Soaring Electricity Prices

The Association of the Organizations of Bulgarian Employers (AOBE) has urgently called for government action to address the soaring electricity prices affecting businesses in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 17:46

Energy Minister Malinov Announces Bulgargaz Could Transfer Part of BOTAS Agreement Rights to Third Parties

An informal agreement was reached on the possibility of Bulgargaz offering for transfer part of the rights under its agreement with Turkish energy company BOTAS ,signed on January 3, 2023, said caretaker Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov during a hearing i

Business » Energy | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 12:51

Bulgargaz Seeks 400 Million Euros from Gazprom in Arbitration Claim

Bulgargaz has initiated legal proceedings against Gazprom, seeking 400 million euros in compensation for damages caused by the unilateral suspension

Business » Energy | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:28

Energy Price Adjustments Across Bulgaria Take Effect Today

Today marks the implementation of new electricity and heating prices across Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:31

Calls for Russian Intervention: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Seeks Rosatom's Help for NPP

In a statement delivered from the parliamentary podium, the political party "Revival" has urged for the intervention of the Russian state firm "Rosatom"

Business » Energy | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Bulgaria Receives EU Funding to Enhance Power Grid for Renewable Energy

The European Commission announced on Monday that it is providing Bulgaria with 65 million euros from the EU Modernization Fund for the GREENABLER project

Business » Energy | June 24, 2024, Monday // 14:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria