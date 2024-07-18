Bulgaria Leads EU in New Car Registrations with 30.8% Increase in First Half of 2024

In the first half of 2024, Bulgaria saw the highest increase in new car registrations among all EU member states, year-on-year, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) published on Thursday.

Between January and June 2024, new car registrations in Bulgaria increased by 30.8% year-on-year, totaling 23,047 compared to 17,616 in the same period of 2023.

Bulgaria leads the EU in annual growth of new car registrations for the first half of 2024, followed by Poland (+16%), Cyprus (+15%), and Croatia (+14.5%).

Finland (-16.5%), Estonia (-16.2%), Latvia (-12.7%), and Sweden (-5.9%) experienced the largest annual decreases in car registrations in the first half of 2024, year-on-year.

In June 2024 alone, new car registrations in Bulgaria numbered 4,110, an 8.4% increase compared to June 2023.