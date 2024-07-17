South Bulgaria Wildfires Contained: Evacuations and Injuries Reported

Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18
On July 18, 2024, Bulgaria will see extremely hot and sunny weather, with atmospheric pressure staying close to the monthly average
A total of 981 firefighters and 332 fire trucks responded to 95 incidents, containing wildfires near Harmanli and Otets Paisievo in South Bulgaria, according to the Interior Ministry as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters swiftly salvaged a villa area near Harmanli. Two firefighters were injured but continued working after receiving medical assistance.
The wildfire in the southeastern village of Voden, Yambol Region, moved towards Krainovo, prompting evacuations.
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev visited Voden on Thursday evening, confirming the fire was under control.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
On July 18, 2024, Bulgaria will see extremely hot and sunny weather, with atmospheric pressure staying close to the monthly average
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a red warning code for high temperatures across Bulgaria for today
Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday
Record high temperatures have driven fish into the deeper waters of the Black Sea
Tomorrow, Bulgaria will experience extremely hot weather
Greece continues to endure an extreme heatwave today
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU