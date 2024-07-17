South Bulgaria Wildfires Contained: Evacuations and Injuries Reported

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 19, 2024, Friday // 08:17
Bulgaria: South Bulgaria Wildfires Contained: Evacuations and Injuries Reported Ylvers from Pixabay

A total of 981 firefighters and 332 fire trucks responded to 95 incidents, containing wildfires near Harmanli and Otets Paisievo in South Bulgaria, according to the Interior Ministry as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters swiftly salvaged a villa area near Harmanli. Two firefighters were injured but continued working after receiving medical assistance.

The wildfire in the southeastern village of Voden, Yambol Region, moved towards Krainovo, prompting evacuations.

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev visited Voden on Thursday evening, confirming the fire was under control.

