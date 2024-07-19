President Rumen Radev will Announce his Decision on the Second Government Formation Mandate on Friday Morning

Politics » ELECTIONS | July 19, 2024, Friday // 08:14
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev will Announce his Decision on the Second Government Formation Mandate on Friday Morning

President Rumen Radev has said that Friday morning he will announce his decision when he will hand over the second exploratory mandate for the formation of a government. He was speaking to reporters in the UK on Thursday, where he is representing Bulgaria at the 4th European Political Community Summit.

"I will not delay the process in any way. I will also take into account the parties' efforts to form a government if they can," Radev said. He added that he will also make sure that parties will be able to properly run their campaigns for a possible snap parliamentary elections, noting that August is not the best time for that.

Earlier in the day, the second largest parliamentary group, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) said they cannot form a government under the second exploratory mandate and will return it.

Asked which party will receive the third government-formation mandate, Radev said that he will refrain from talking about it before the formal procedure for the second one is completed and noted that "the situation is very dynamic". Under the Constitution, the third mandate goes to a party chosen by the President.

"The fact that seriously discredited figures such as [Movement for Rights and Freedoms Floor Leader] Delyan Peevski can be installed in Bulgarian politics and they can appropriate the right to call themselves Euro-Atlantic politicians, dispense justice, and pose as moral beacons suggests that our political system has become seriously dysfunctional and needs radical surgery," Radev said. "The scalpel is in the hands of Bulgarian voters, whenever the elections take place," the President added. He was reacting to Peevski's comment that instead of convening the Consultative Council on National Security, Radev decided to attend a reception [a reference to the European Political Community Summit] while the country is in the grip of wildfires.

Asked whether Parliament's inability to elect a stable government legitimizes calls for a presidential republic, Radev said this topic has not been brought up by him but by political forces. Questioned about a possible political project of his own, he said: "I am currently fulfilling my duties as President of the Republic of Bulgaria in full compliance with the Bulgarian Constitution."/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

President Radev to Hand Over Second Government Mandate to CC-DB on July 22

President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate to form a government on Monday, July 22, to the prime minister candidate nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 50th National Assembly, Continue the Change - Democrati

Politics » Elections | July 19, 2024, Friday // 13:18

Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria Unable to Form Government: Mandate to be Returned

It became clear on Wednesday that there is no support for the approach of Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), putting the parliamentary group in a situation where they cannot form a government under the second exploratory mandate, Bozhidar Bo

Politics » Elections | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 09:58

Yordan Tsonev to Stay with MRF Chairman Peevski, Will Not Align with Honorary Chair Dogan if Rift Persists

National Assembly Deputy Chairman Yordan Tsonev of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) Friday said that he is part of the team of MRF Chairman Delyan Peevski and will remain on that team.

Politics » Elections | July 12, 2024, Friday // 11:56

President Rumen Radev will Hand Over the Second Mandate Next Week

President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate for the formation of a regular government next week, he said here on Friday.

Politics » Elections | July 12, 2024, Friday // 09:20

GERB leader Boyko Borissov: My Party will not make a Coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)

GERB leader Boyko Borissov Thursday said that his party will not make a coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), as GERB stated as early as three months ago.

Politics » Elections | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:17

Elections in Bulgaria EXIT POLL: First Results of the 2 in 1 Vote

GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections.

Politics » Elections | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 19:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria