Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:05
Bulgaria: The National Archaeological Institute's July exhibit is a Middle Chalcolithic Ceramic Zoomorphic Vessel NAIM-BAS's July exhibit of the month (NAIM-BAS Photo)

A ceramic zoomorphic vessel dated to the Middle Chalcolithic is the July exhibit of the month of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NAIM-BAS), the museum said.

The artefact was discovered during archaeological excavations at Provadia-Solnitsata. With a height of 17 cm, the find has four animal-like legs leading up to a rounded hemispherical body with a short cylindrical neck.

The vessel has a polished surface painted in brown ochre. Its body is incised with linear, spiral, and meander motifs with white inlay. 

Part of the Provadia History Museum’s collection, the artefact is now on display at the Temporary Exhibition Hall of NAIM-BAS as part of a temporary exhibition titled "The Lords of the Salt": Provadia-Solnitsata 5600 - 4350 BC". The exhibition, which will run until September 18, 2024, is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of archaeological excavations at the earliest prehistoric salt-production and urban centre in Europe, Provadia-Solnitsata.

Presenting over 530 finds, the exhibition is a product of the joint efforts of NAIM-BAS and the Provadia History Museum./BTA

