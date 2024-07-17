Turkey Sends Aid as Bulgaria Battles Devastating Fires

Bulgaria is facing severe wildfires and has sought help from Turkey to combat the blazes. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry requested logistical support from Turkey, including four bulldozers with two fire teams each, two helicopters, and other suitable equipment. The Council of Ministers highlighted the urgent need for additional fire-fighting resources.

Meanwhile, two helicopters sent by the Czech Republic under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism have arrived at Plovdiv airport, with a team from the Czech Fire Service expected to assist on the ground. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is receiving updates from regional governors every two hours, and information from the operational headquarters is constant. A special 24-hour hotline has been established to report fires.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov visited the village of Voden in Yambol, where a large fire forced evacuations and burned houses. Stoyanov reported that efforts to contain the fire include collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, forestry services, and the use of heavy equipment. Additionally, they await assistance from Turkish helicopters and firefighting vehicles.

The fire in Voden has been contained, and measures are being taken to secure the village and prevent the fire from reaching Sharkovo and Kraynovo. Equipment, water sprinklers, and gendarmerie support are on standby. Alexander Jartov, director of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population," stated that 23 teams are working to secure the area around the settlements with clearings before sending in fire-fighting teams. Coordination with volunteers is effective, and firefighters are working diligently under challenging conditions.

Despite these efforts, the National Rapid Response System failed to notify the population about the approaching fires due to the rapid spread. A new fire near Svilengrad, likely sparked by a substation, threatens to cross into Turkey. Firefighters are on the scene, and satellite images from NASA show the extent of the largest outbreak near Svilengrad. In the past week, nearly 135,000 decares, including forests, have burned in Haskovo, destroying 26 buildings and damaging two cars.

The European Forest Fire Information System reports an increase in fire outbreaks in Bulgaria this year, with areas burned exceeding those of previous years. It will take 100 years to fully restore the burnt forests, and the annual cost of damage and prevention is estimated at 100 million BGN.

In Stara Zagora, the large fire is now under control, but volunteers remain on duty to prevent new flare-ups. The damage, including burnt pine and mixed forests, three houses, and an apiary, is still being assessed. The road from Stara Zagora to the mineral baths resort has reopened for traffic.

The fight against the fire continues in Karlovo's village of Father Paisievo, with 30 buildings burned and helicopters aiding firefighters and volunteers. There are numerous outbreaks across the country, with firefighters responding to 350 signals and extinguishing 269 fires by this morning.

Turkey sends help

Turkey responded quickly to Bulgaria's request, sending a lot of equipment

A total of 20 fire trucks and equipped teams have arrived from Turkey in response to the request sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance in fighting the fires, the government press service announced.

The teams will be met in Strandzha, after which they will be redirected to the interior of the country, where additional reinforcement of the first line against the fires is needed.

Both Turkish helicopters will arrive tomorrow morning, and their flight plans will be calculated in due course.

The official authority assures that serious preventive measures have been taken for the gas compressor station "Strandzha", which is located in the village of Gorska Polyana. Crossroads have been built and fire brigade and gendarmerie teams are on duty 24 hours a day.