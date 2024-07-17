Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18

Bulgaria: Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18

On July 18, 2024, Bulgaria will see extremely hot and sunny weather, with atmospheric pressure staying close to the monthly average.

The night will be clear, warm, and almost calm. Tomorrow, the day will continue to be mostly sunny and very hot. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop in northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions of western Bulgaria. Some areas will experience short-term rains and thunderstorms, which could be intense with temporary wind gusts. There will be a light wind, becoming moderate from the northeast in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range from 37° to 42°, with Sofia expecting around 37°.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly sunny, but cumulus clouds will develop after noon, bringing rain and thunderstorms in some areas. The wind will be moderate from the east-northeast. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be around 33°, and at 2000 meters, it will reach around 24°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny and hot. In the afternoon, a weak to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range from 32° to 36°, with sea water temperatures between 27° and 29°. The sea will have slight excitement, rated at 2 points.

