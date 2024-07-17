Bulgarian Posts to Facilitate Lev to Euro Exchange in Rural Areas
After Bulgaria joins the Eurozone, exchange of levs to euros will be available at 2,230 Bulgarian Post offices located in areas without banks, according to the state-owned company.
The government has tasked "Bulgarian Posts" Ltd. with providing this cash exchange service for a duration of six months following Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone. This service aims to facilitate the conversion of banknotes and coins from levs to euros.
In preparation, the company is developing a training program for approximately 2,500 employees who will receive specialized training. Additionally, it is planning to procure counters, video surveillance cameras, and other necessary equipment.
Minister of Transport and Communications, Georgi Gvozdeikov, emphasized the importance of the postal operator's extensive logistics network in ensuring a smooth transition to the euro, particularly in smaller communities. He expressed confidence that the trust in Bulgarian Post will aid in the successful implementation of this process.
