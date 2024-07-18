Google Maps Discontinues Support for Plovdiv' Public Transport Information

Google Maps has discontinued support for public transport information in Plovdiv, reports "Capital". The local administration has not communicated with Google since 2022, leading to this outcome. The deputy mayor was unaware of the cessation of this service, and efforts are underway to find a resolution. Currently, outdated information from Moovit and old maps posted at bus stops are the only alternatives available.

For years, Google Maps has been a primary resource for navigating urban transport across the globe, allowing users to easily find routes by various means of transportation. However, as of this week, Plovdiv no longer features bus route information. Users attempting to navigate the city can find directions for driving, walking, or train travel, but not for buses. Google has not issued an official explanation for the removal, though prior reports indicated that insufficient information from the municipality was to blame.

Public transport data in Plovdiv was first integrated into Google Maps in 2019 through collaboration between local IT specialists and the city administration. However, due to persistent issues, the city transport system has not connected to GPS tracking, limiting real-time updates on bus locations. Consequently, inaccurate information has made its way to both Google and physical bus stops.

Attempts by local experts to gather updated transport information have been hindered by the municipality's lack of communication since early 2022. Efforts to engage the previous administration yielded no results, and attempts to collect data from news articles about service changes have proven insufficient.

Recently, Google reached out again for an update, but without new information from the municipality, the project remains stalled. Plovdiv's administration has faced ongoing criticism for failing to communicate effectively regarding the electronic management of transport.

When approached for comment, local officials, including the director of Transport Organization and Control, were unavailable. The deputy mayor only became aware of the situation through media reports and citizen inquiries, and could not provide alternatives for checking bus routes.

While some stops display printed maps, these lack timely updates and do not reflect changes due to construction projects. The primary online resource for transport information remains a slow-loading website, and the Moovit app has also been found to contain outdated schedules.

The new administration seems unprepared to address this issue, raising questions about the integration of local transport data with global platforms like Google. It remains unclear how the restoration of this service will occur, and if the municipality resumes communication, it could still take months for information to be reprocessed and made available again on Google Maps.