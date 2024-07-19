Belarus Extends Visa-Free Entry for Bulgaria

Belarus has temporarily extended its visa-free regime for Bulgaria and 34 other countries. The country's leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has approved a measure allowing citizens from these nations to enter Belarus without a visa via road and railway border points for stays of up to 30 days. The existing visa-free access through Minsk International Airport will also remain in place. This initiative will be effective from 8 a.m. on August 19 until December 31, 2024.

The decision aims to showcase Belarus's "openness and peaceful intent, as well as its commitment to fostering good neighborly relations and simplifying procedures for personal interactions".

Belarus and its leadership currently face Western sanctions due to the controversial 2020 presidential election and their support for Putin and its war in Ukraine.