Four Key Economic Recommendations Issued for Bulgaria by the EU Council

The Council of the EU has approved a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the Bulgarian economy, with four key points published on its official website.

The first recommendation urges Bulgaria to develop a medium-term fiscal and organizational strategy. It emphasizes the need to maintain a general government deficit below 3 percent of GDP while keeping government debt at sustainable levels in the coming years.

Secondly, the Council advises Bulgaria to accelerate the execution of cohesion policy programs along with its recovery and sustainability plan. This entails completing necessary reforms and investments by August 2026. Improvements should be made in administrative capacity, especially at the regional level, and in the quality of public procurement processes, as well as ensuring the independence and effectiveness of regulatory bodies. The policy also highlights the importance of fostering strategic technologies to enhance competitiveness.

The third recommendation focuses on the need to improve education and training, particularly for marginalized groups, while enhancing workforce skills. This step aims to bolster competitiveness and facilitate the transition to a greener economy.

Lastly, the EU Council suggests that Bulgaria reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and hasten the shift towards clean energy. This includes integrating renewable energy sources into central heating systems and expanding wind energy usage. Additionally, it is recommended that Bulgaria enhance energy storage solutions and increase the flexibility of its energy infrastructure. The aim is to decrease the number of individuals unable to heat their homes, alongside the development of urban railways and the necessary supporting infrastructure.