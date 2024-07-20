Four Key Economic Recommendations Issued for Bulgaria by the EU Council

World » EU | July 20, 2024, Saturday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Four Key Economic Recommendations Issued for Bulgaria by the EU Council

The Council of the EU has approved a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the Bulgarian economy, with four key points published on its official website.

The first recommendation urges Bulgaria to develop a medium-term fiscal and organizational strategy. It emphasizes the need to maintain a general government deficit below 3 percent of GDP while keeping government debt at sustainable levels in the coming years.

Secondly, the Council advises Bulgaria to accelerate the execution of cohesion policy programs along with its recovery and sustainability plan. This entails completing necessary reforms and investments by August 2026. Improvements should be made in administrative capacity, especially at the regional level, and in the quality of public procurement processes, as well as ensuring the independence and effectiveness of regulatory bodies. The policy also highlights the importance of fostering strategic technologies to enhance competitiveness.

The third recommendation focuses on the need to improve education and training, particularly for marginalized groups, while enhancing workforce skills. This step aims to bolster competitiveness and facilitate the transition to a greener economy.

Lastly, the EU Council suggests that Bulgaria reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and hasten the shift towards clean energy. This includes integrating renewable energy sources into central heating systems and expanding wind energy usage. Additionally, it is recommended that Bulgaria enhance energy storage solutions and increase the flexibility of its energy infrastructure. The aim is to decrease the number of individuals unable to heat their homes, alongside the development of urban railways and the necessary supporting infrastructure.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgarian, economy, recommendation

Related Articles:

Europe Set to Break Tourism Revenue Record with €800 Billion in 2024

Europe is set to receive a record 800 billion euros from tourism this year

World » EU | July 19, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Bulgarians Rank Among the Least Satisfied with Free Time in the EU

Bulgarians are among the least satisfied individuals in the European Union regarding their available free time

Society | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 08:30

Bulgarian Posts to Facilitate Lev to Euro Exchange in Rural Areas

After Bulgaria joins the Eurozone, exchange of levs to euros will be available at 2,230 Bulgarian Post offices located in areas without banks

Society | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 18:23

Bulgarian Employers Demand Urgent Action on Soaring Electricity Prices

The Association of the Organizations of Bulgarian Employers (AOBE) has urgently called for government action to address the soaring electricity prices affecting businesses in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 17:46

European Commission Faces Backlash Over Insufficient Disclosure of COVID-19 Vaccine Agreements

The European Commission has been criticized for not providing the public with adequate information about the deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic

World » EU | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

New Hotline Established as Bulgaria Battles Forest Fires

Bulgarian authorities have launched a dedicated hotline for reporting fire alarms, following an order from Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

Society » Incidents | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Investment Fund Invested €782 Million in Bulgaria in 2023

In 2023, the European Investment Fund (EIF) invested 782 million euros in Bulgaria

World » EU | July 19, 2024, Friday // 17:40

Europe Set to Break Tourism Revenue Record with €800 Billion in 2024

Europe is set to receive a record 800 billion euros from tourism this year

World » EU | July 19, 2024, Friday // 13:00

European Commission Faces Backlash Over Insufficient Disclosure of COVID-19 Vaccine Agreements

The European Commission has been criticized for not providing the public with adequate information about the deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic

World » EU | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Hungary Seeks to Mediate Peace in Ukraine Despite Criticism

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced efforts are underway to arrange another high-level meeting aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

World » EU | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

Eurozone Trade Surplus Reaches 13.9 Billion Euros in May

In May, the Eurozone's international trade in goods recorded a surplus of 13.9 billion euros

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19

Roberta Metsola re-elected as European Parliament President

Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another half term of 2.5 years

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria