European Investment Fund Invested €782 Million in Bulgaria in 2023

Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens
Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower
The Council of the EU has approved a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the Bulgarian economy, with four key points published on its official website
Europe is set to receive a record 800 billion euros from tourism this year
The European Commission has been criticized for not providing the public with adequate information about the deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced efforts are underway to arrange another high-level meeting aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.
In May, the Eurozone's international trade in goods recorded a surplus of 13.9 billion euros
Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another half term of 2.5 years
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU