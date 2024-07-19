European Investment Fund Invested €782 Million in Bulgaria in 2023

In 2023, the European Investment Fund (EIF) invested 782 million euros in Bulgaria, securing the country a second-place ranking in cohesion investments from the fund. Romania leads with over 2 billion euros, according to a report by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The overall investments from the EIB group, which includes the EIF, exceeded 1 billion euros in Bulgaria for the year. These funds have primarily been used to enhance the storage of agricultural products and to train personnel in the information technology sector.

The report highlights that Bulgarian ports are increasingly vital for transporting food from Ukraine to global markets, detailing several related projects.

In a broader context, the EIB's cohesion lending in 2023 reached a record high in its 65-year history, with a significant rise in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. Notably, funding for climate action and environmental sustainability accounted for 60% of total commitments in cohesion regions.

Last year, the top five beneficiary countries were France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and Greece.