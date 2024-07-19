European Investment Fund Invested €782 Million in Bulgaria in 2023

World » EU | July 19, 2024, Friday // 17:40
Bulgaria: European Investment Fund Invested €782 Million in Bulgaria in 2023

In 2023, the European Investment Fund (EIF) invested 782 million euros in Bulgaria, securing the country a second-place ranking in cohesion investments from the fund. Romania leads with over 2 billion euros, according to a report by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The overall investments from the EIB group, which includes the EIF, exceeded 1 billion euros in Bulgaria for the year. These funds have primarily been used to enhance the storage of agricultural products and to train personnel in the information technology sector.

The report highlights that Bulgarian ports are increasingly vital for transporting food from Ukraine to global markets, detailing several related projects.

In a broader context, the EIB's cohesion lending in 2023 reached a record high in its 65-year history, with a significant rise in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. Notably, funding for climate action and environmental sustainability accounted for 60% of total commitments in cohesion regions.

Last year, the top five beneficiary countries were France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and Greece.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, investment, EIB, EIF

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens

Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Vineyards in Distress: Bulgaria Predicts Higher Costs and Reduced Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria are raising concerns about the anticipated rise in wine grape prices and a decrease in yield

Business » Industry | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:47

New Tourist Venues Flourish in Bulgaria Amid 'Concerns' about Business Challenges

New tourist establishments and hotels are emerging in Bulgaria, despite widespread concerns about the challenges of operating a tourism business in the country

Business » Tourism | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Turkey Sends Aid as Bulgaria Battles Devastating Fires

Bulgaria is facing severe wildfires and has sought help from Turkey to combat the blazes

Society » Incidents | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 23:58

Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18

On July 18, 2024, Bulgaria will see extremely hot and sunny weather, with atmospheric pressure staying close to the monthly average

Society » Environment | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 18:32

Belarus Extends Visa-Free Entry for Bulgaria

Belarus has temporarily extended its visa-free regime for Bulgaria and 34 other countries

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Four Key Economic Recommendations Issued for Bulgaria by the EU Council

The Council of the EU has approved a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the Bulgarian economy, with four key points published on its official website

World » EU | July 20, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Europe Set to Break Tourism Revenue Record with €800 Billion in 2024

Europe is set to receive a record 800 billion euros from tourism this year

World » EU | July 19, 2024, Friday // 13:00

European Commission Faces Backlash Over Insufficient Disclosure of COVID-19 Vaccine Agreements

The European Commission has been criticized for not providing the public with adequate information about the deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic

World » EU | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Hungary Seeks to Mediate Peace in Ukraine Despite Criticism

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced efforts are underway to arrange another high-level meeting aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

World » EU | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

Eurozone Trade Surplus Reaches 13.9 Billion Euros in May

In May, the Eurozone's international trade in goods recorded a surplus of 13.9 billion euros

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19

Roberta Metsola re-elected as European Parliament President

Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another half term of 2.5 years

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria