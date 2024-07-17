GERB's Zhelyazkov: Support for Anti-Corruption, But No Second Term Backing

GERB's Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that while his party will support anti-corruption policies, they will not endorse a second term for the current administration. Following a working meeting with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Zhelyazkov expressed gratitude for their willingness to engage in discussions despite his party’s previous stance.

He noted that a declaration will be submitted to the National Assembly, though it may be revised. Key focuses will include anti-corruption legislation and laws regarding the confiscation of illegally acquired property.

Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of a governing majority, stating, "A majority is essential for the functionality of this National Assembly, rather than relying on the president to lead." He pointed out that if a majority cannot be formed, new elections would likely be necessary.

In the time remaining in this legislative session, his party aims to prioritize initiatives related to these issues. They are open to collaborating on shared goals and legislation if an anti-corruption majority can be established.