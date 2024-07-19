Vineyards in Distress: Bulgaria Predicts Higher Costs and Reduced Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria are raising concerns about the anticipated rise in wine grape prices and a decrease in yield. The situation across the country’s vineyards is mixed, with some regions experiencing rainfall while others suffer from drought.

"The year has been quite unpredictable in terms of weather," stated Atanas Vasilev, chairman of the National Association of Bulgarian Vintners (NABV), in an interview with Agri.BG. "We began with a mild winter that saw little precipitation, followed by a spring marked by heavy rains and hail, and now we're facing severe drought, creating challenges we are unsure how to tackle."

Vasilev noted that the vines are experiencing significant stress as the growth cycle has advanced by three weeks this year due to the erratic weather. This accelerated timeline means the vines must carry out more functions quickly, including supporting the development of fruit.

"The lack of soil moisture and essential minerals will likely lead to a reduced quantity of grapes," he added, highlighting the difficulties faced by producers amid these challenging conditions.