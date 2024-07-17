Panic in Voden: Bulgarian Village Faces Devastating Fire as Residents Evacuate (VIDEO)

Bulgaria: Panic in Voden: Bulgarian Village Faces Devastating Fire as Residents Evacuate (VIDEO)

The village of Voden in the Bolyarovo municipality of the Yambol region is currently facing a devastating fire, prompting residents to evacuate in panic. Multiple homes are engulfed in flames, and the area is experiencing power outages, with minimal internet access and weak mobile connectivity.

The fire is surrounding the settlement on three sides, complicating efforts to control the blaze. Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov has visited the village and ordered the deployment of available water cannons from the Gendarmerie to assist in firefighting efforts.

There is no electricity in the village, communications are difficult, BNT reported. Several houses are on fire. Elderly people save themselves with documents and medicines under their arms. The fire is taking over new and new areas, informs BGNES. The fire from the fire in Yambol region entered the village of Voden. People began to self-evacuate. Residents of Voden said no one warned them to evacuate. However, the village bell has begun to ring.

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged owners of heavy machinery, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to join the fight against the fires. He emphasized that inter-agency cooperation has been effective since the onset of the crisis, with constant communication among the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and other relevant bodies.

Glavchev expressed optimism that the operational headquarters he established would enhance response times and improve the handling of fire reports as the situation unfolds.

Update: The situation in Voden, a village in Yambol, is critically challenging due to the ongoing fire. Several houses and outbuildings have been destroyed, prompting the evacuation of most residents.

The elderly residents of a local care home have been relocated to the town hall in nearby Malko Sharkovo, as reported by BNR who spoke with the home's director, Zlatka Yaneva. She detailed the dire conditions: "Everything is on fire. We are all evacuated at the beginning of the village, with police preventing entry due to the danger of suffocation. We are currently safe at the far end of the village."

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov visited the fire site in Bolyarovo municipality. He had previously directed the use of available Gendarmerie water cannons to assist in extinguishing the flames in Voden.

Strong winds reignited the blaze in the afternoon, leading to further spread and necessitating the evacuation of residents. Firefighting efforts involve over 10 teams from Yambol, Sliven, Burgas, and Haskovo, along with a helicopter from Krumovo Air Base.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries among the residents, and a partial state of emergency has been declared for the area.

