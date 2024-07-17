Americans Express Growing Anxiety Over National Stability Ahead of Elections

Iran Refutes US Media Claims of Assassination Plot Targeting Trump
Iran has firmly rejected allegations appearing in American media suggesting that Tehran was involved in a plot to assassinate former US President Donald Trump
Americans are increasingly anxious about their country's stability following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, with fears that the upcoming November 5 election could lead to more political violence. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted over two days found that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, holds a narrow lead over Democratic President Joe Biden among registered voters, with 43 percent to Biden's 41 percent. This lead falls within the poll's 3 percentage point margin of error, indicating that the assassination attempt did not significantly alter voter sentiment.
The poll also revealed that 80 percent of voters, including similar proportions of Democrats and Republicans, believe the country is "out of control." The online poll surveyed 1,202 adults nationwide, including 992 registered voters.
Trump narrowly escaped death when an assailant's bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, resulting in blood streaming down his face. Defiantly raising his fist and mouthing "Fight!" he was quickly escorted off stage. The incident left one rally attendee dead and two others seriously injured. This event evoked memories of the 1960s, marked by the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
The poll indicated that 84 percent of voters are concerned about potential extremist violence post-election, an increase from 74 percent in a similar poll conducted in May. The January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, which resulted in four deaths and the subsequent death of a Capitol Police officer, heightened fears of political violence in America.
Despite widespread fears, few Americans condone political violence. Only 5 percent of respondents said it was acceptable for someone from their political party to commit violence for a political goal, down from 12 percent in a June 2023 poll. Additionally, 67 percent of respondents expressed concern about violence against their community due to political beliefs, up from 60 percent in June 2023. Majorities from both political parties expressed worry that Americans might resort to violence instead of resolving differences peacefully.
The attempt on Trump's life has dominated media coverage, with some of his conservative Christian supporters suggesting he was divinely protected. In the Reuters/Ipsos poll, 65 percent of registered Republicans said Trump's survival indicated divine providence or God's will, a sentiment shared by 11 percent of Democrats.
The United States stands out among wealthy nations for its religious attitudes, with evangelical Christians increasingly aligning with the Republican Party. According to a 2022 Gallup International Association survey, 77 percent of Americans believe in God, compared to 56 percent of Canadians and 39 percent of Britons.
