Bulgaria's Prime Minister Calls for Aid as Fires Threaten Yambol Villages

A fire has erupted in the lands near the villages of Gorska Polyana and Voden in the Yambol region, burning more than 10 houses and agricultural buildings. However, there is currently no threat to the nearby settlements.

The situation is challenging due to strong winds that are exacerbating the fire. Currently, the blaze has spread to a forest area but has not affected the gas compressor station in the vicinity. Navigating the area between the two Yambol villages is difficult, with 10 firefighting teams from Yambol and Burgas actively working to extinguish the fire. Additionally, a military helicopter has been deployed to assist.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has called on large landowners and construction companies with heavy equipment to assist in controlling the fires under the coordination of the Ministry of the Interior. "It’s important for businesses to support the state during times of need, just as they seek help from the state," Glavchev remarked.

Glavchev also praised the efforts of firefighters, military personnel, and volunteers for their effective work in combating the fires on the ground. As of today, a hotline operated by the Ministry of the Interior has been established for people to report new fires.

Meanwhile, for the sixth consecutive day, the Bulgarian army is assisting in extinguishing the fires. Today, July 17, starting at 7:00 a.m., the 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade - Karlovo of the Ground Forces continues to combat the fire near the village of Otets Paisievo in the Plovdiv region. Forty military personnel with eight units of specialized equipment are involved, led by Major Yordan Yonchev, the deputy commander of the brigade's headquarters battalion. Additional personnel with specialized equipment from the 91st engineering battalion for general maintenance in Plovdiv joined the effort at 7:40 a.m. The servicemen are operating under the command of Major General Deyan Deshkov, the commander of the Ground Forces. A Mi-17 helicopter and a crew from the 24th airbase in Krumovo are also aiding in the firefighting from the air. The fire in Otets Paisievo has so far destroyed more than 30 houses.

In the Stara Zagora area, a firefighting module from the 2nd Tundzhan Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Forces continues its efforts starting at 8:30 a.m. Twenty-two military personnel with four units of equipment are engaged in battling the blaze.

Additionally, a second helicopter from the Krumovo Air Base, an AS 532 AL Cougar, has been deployed to assist with the fire in the vicinity of Voden village in the Yambol region.