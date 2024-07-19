Europe Set to Break Tourism Revenue Record with €800 Billion in 2024

Europe is set to receive a record 800 billion euros from tourism this year, with high summer temperatures, steep prices for luxury hotels, and crowded tourist spots not deterring vacation plans, according to Bloomberg.

A recent report by the European Travel Commission (ETC) on tourist spending and travel trends, published in the second quarter of 2024 and shared with Bloomberg, indicates that demand for the region is continuing to grow. The report reveals that international tourists are projected to spend a record amount in Europe this year, a 37% increase from pre-pandemic levels of 583 billion euros, based on data from the UN World Tourism Organization. The number of international tourist arrivals has also risen by 6% compared to 2019, setting a new record for Europe.

The report highlights that Americans are the primary contributors to this year's tourist boom in Europe, with 72% of record tourist spending directed toward Western European destinations. Additional revenue boosts have come from regional visitors and returning tourists from East Asia, mainly from China, although the share of spending by Chinese travelers is not specified.

Eduardo Santander, ETC's chief executive, noted in emailed comments that southern Europe and the Mediterranean remain popular among European travelers. He attributed this to tourists prioritizing warm weather and value for money, both of which are abundant in southern Europe.

For example, despite climate change impacts such as heat waves this year and forest fires last year, Greece remains a highly attractive destination. The report mentions that Greece has seen a rise in luxury but affordable hotels this year, mostly located away from the pricier areas like Santorini and Mykonos.