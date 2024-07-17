Iran Refutes US Media Claims of Assassination Plot Targeting Trump

World | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:25
Bulgaria: Iran Refutes US Media Claims of Assassination Plot Targeting Trump

Iran has firmly rejected allegations appearing in American media suggesting that Tehran was involved in a plot to assassinate former US President Donald Trump. These claims, described as "malicious" and "biased," were dismissed by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, as reported by Reuters.

The Iranian government "strongly denies any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump," and views these allegations as politically motivated, according to Kanaani. Iran's permanent mission to the UN also labeled the accusations as "baseless" and "malicious."

CNN and NBC had previously reported that the Secret Service increased security measures for Trump in recent weeks after receiving information about an alleged Iranian plot. These reports cited "unnamed sources familiar with the matter."

Additionally, the reports clarified that there is no evidence linking the purported Iranian plot to the recent shooting incident involving Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday

Tags: Iran, Trump, US

