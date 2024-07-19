New Hotline Established as Bulgaria Battles Forest Fires

Bulgarian authorities have launched a dedicated hotline for reporting fire alarms, following an order from Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. The new number, +359 2 901 1298, is operational 24/7, allowing citizens to promptly alert authorities about fire incidents. The existing emergency number 112 remains functional for similar alerts.

Prime Minister Glavchev expressed gratitude to the fire department, state forestry teams, military personnel, and volunteers for their swift actions in managing and controlling wildfires. He highlighted the increasing burden on firefighters, noting that over 260 forest fires have occurred this year, affecting more than 60,000 decares. In the past week alone, more than 50 fires were reported, covering around 40,000 decares.

Glavchev urged citizens to exercise caution while engaging with nature, especially during the current high temperatures, to safeguard Bulgaria’s natural resources and the safety of its residents. Recently, the country activated the European Union's civil protection mechanism, receiving assistance from Czech and Romanian helicopters in the firefighting efforts, along with support from Bulgarian military helicopters.

In response to the challenging situation, Prime Minister Glavchev convened an operational headquarters and briefed deputies on the measures being taken. He reassured the public that there have been no casualties or threats to nearby communities. "After considerable efforts, the situation is under control. In just the past 24 hours, the fire department responded to over 250 calls and conducted 38 rescue operations," he stated.

According to the Interior Minister, the fire units handled over 1,700 calls between July 8 and July 14, with more than 1,400 of those relating to fires. Minister Kalin Stoyanov indicated that assistance from the Czech Republic is expected, including both helicopters and personnel, while Romania is also prepared to provide support.

Currently, the focus is on areas in Yambol and the village of Otets Paisievo in Plovdiv. Helicopters are being deployed primarily in regions at risk to populated areas, while containment efforts have been successful in Stara Zagora. Stoyanov confirmed that two helicopters from the Czech Republic would arrive today, accompanied by multiple teams dispatched by bus, while Romania is coordinating aid as well.

The Minister of Agriculture assured farmers affected by the fires that they will receive assistance. "Once damage is assessed, the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to implement support measures. Farmers should not worry about obtaining help; they need only to file a declaration following a distress order. The necessary arrangements will be put in place," stated Georgi Takhov.