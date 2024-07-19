Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens

Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower. Nearly 53,000 seasonal workers are needed along the Black Sea to ensure quality service for guests. This situation has led to the hiring of workers from Bangladesh, India, and Turkey for jobs that Bulgarians typically take up in Western countries.

As the summer season progresses, many establishments are still unable to finalize their staffing. Stanislav Dimitrov, a hotelier from Kranevo, shared, "We are continuing our search for employees. We're having to cancel reservations and limit room availability to manage with the current staff." This ongoing issue was anticipated, as it occurred last summer as well, prompting early action this year.

Dimitrov sought to recruit from more unconventional locations, submitting applications in April for labor from Bangladesh and Nepal. While his company was able to secure potential workers quickly, the visa issuance process has proven slow, with only one of eight applicants having arrived by mid-July. Legal recruitment firms were utilized, but bureaucratic delays have jeopardized business operations.

Neicho Tonev, involved in the cleaning of business premises, noted similar challenges. After waiting almost a year for the arrival of workers, he recognized the need to look beyond local labor pools. Despite ongoing recruitment efforts, finding qualified staff remains a significant hurdle, especially with high turnover rates.

Dr. Vasil Todorov from the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted that the labor shortage has overtaken pandemic-related issues as the primary concern for businesses. The employment agency indicates that while official unemployment stands at around 160,000, employers will require over 260,000 additional workers in the next few years. This reflects a broader trend of labor migration from Eastern to Western Europe and beyond.

Employers first attempt to hire Bulgarians and, if unsuccessful, may retrain existing staff or explore automation. However, automating processes is often impractical due to costs. As a result, many are turning to foreign labor to address the gap without displacing local workers.

Last year, most work permits were granted to workers from Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and India. Valentina Alexandrova, from a recruitment agency, noted that seasonal agricultural workers are increasingly sought elsewhere, prompting the search for labor from non-EU countries.

In Plovdiv, Dimitar Cholakov, a transport company manager, explained that while they strive to recruit locally, the shortage of drivers forces them to consider workers from India. The stringent training and certification requirements have complicated recruitment, leading to a dependence on foreign labor despite higher costs associated with hiring international workers.

These imported workers, often families seeking employment, bring a strong work ethic, typically willing to put in long hours. Valentina Alexandrova emphasized that their presence creates competition, which can lead to improvements in the local labor market.

Despite the challenges, businesses are advocating for easier labor import processes. Dr. Todorov suggested streamlining administrative procedures by allowing online interviews to facilitate quicker recruitment. This approach could alleviate pressure on consular offices and improve the hiring landscape in Bulgaria.