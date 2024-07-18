Bulgarians Rank Among the Least Satisfied with Free Time in the EU

Society | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 08:30
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Rank Among the Least Satisfied with Free Time in the EU Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgarians are among the least satisfied individuals in the European Union regarding their available free time. According to data from Eurostat, which has remained consistent since 2018, the overall satisfaction rating stands at an average of 6.8 on a scale from 0 (not satisfied) to 10 (completely satisfied). The latest figures from 2022 indicate that Bulgaria, alongside Greece (5.5) and Cyprus (6.2), recorded some of the lowest satisfaction scores, while countries like Finland (7.7), Denmark, and Slovenia (both at 7.5) rated their satisfaction higher.

The research highlights that, generally across Europe, households without children, older adults, and individuals with lower secondary education tend to express higher satisfaction regarding their free time. However, this pattern does not hold true in Bulgaria, where responses from various household types—ranging from single-member households to families with children—show a minimal variance of just 0.2 points around the average score of 5.7.

When compared to other countries, Bulgarians and Greeks report the lowest satisfaction levels, particularly among households with three adults, where Bulgaria ranks at the bottom. Interestingly, dissatisfaction among households with children does not dominate; rather, people in Greece, Slovakia, Croatia, and Luxembourg express greater discontent in this demographic.

EU data for 2022 indicates that households without dependent children are more satisfied with their free time, scoring an average of 7.0, while those with children report a lower satisfaction level of 6.4. Furthermore, an analysis of satisfaction based on educational attainment reveals that those with higher education are less satisfied (6.6) compared to individuals with lower secondary education (6.9) and those with high school or post-secondary education (6.8).

Age also plays a role in satisfaction levels, with older individuals (65 and over) showing the highest satisfaction rate at 7.6, followed by younger adults (16-24) at 7.1. In contrast, those in the 25 to 64 age bracket report the lowest satisfaction regarding their free time at 6.4.

Satisfaction levels among men and women have remained stable over the years, averaging 6.8 for both genders in 2018 and 2022. In a separate 2023 Eurostat study, it was revealed that Bulgarians aged 20 to 64 work the most hours, averaging 39 hours per week.

Eurostat also emphasizes the importance of both quantitative and qualitative measures of free time and social interactions in assessing quality of life. The 2022 survey included 20 variables, focusing on personal well-being and various aspects of life satisfaction, including feelings of happiness, inclusion, and loneliness.

Recent reports suggest that low income levels and insufficient infrastructure for sports and cultural activities are significant barriers to enjoying leisure time in Bulgaria. Furthermore, many Bulgarians struggle to balance work, family obligations, and social engagements. Cultural and sports spending constitutes a minimal portion of household budgets, with about 42% allocated to cable TV, internet services, and renting sports equipment.

