North Macedonia's PM Highlights Calm Relations with Bulgaria Amid EU Talks

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are stable and coordinated, highlighting the partnership between the two nations within NATO. However, he noted that there are differing positions on certain issues. In an interview with Sitel, Mickoski discussed recent cooperation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev regarding a fire that began in North Macedonia and spread into Bulgarian territory. While he is open to discussing contentious topics, he expressed skepticism about the potential for fruitful negotiations with Bulgaria’s interim government, particularly concerning North Macedonia's European integration.

Mickoski elaborated on his recent meetings in Washington with influential figures, including senators and think tank representatives. He emphasized that North Macedonia's stance on the prerequisites for commencing EU negotiations remains consistent and firm. He criticized past governmental actions, particularly those that suspended parliamentary activities and the opposition, which he believes were counterproductive.

Addressing constitutional issues, Mickoski asserted that changing the constitution to accommodate a small number of citizens identifying as part of the Bulgarian community is unacceptable. He underscored that this is not merely a matter of political negotiation but one that directly impacts human rights. He pointed out that numerous decisions from the European Court of Human Rights indicate that the rights of the Macedonian community have been violated, particularly concerning the registration of organizations with specific goals.

On the topic of a proposed meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mickoski mentioned that the anticipated discussion did not occur during the NATO Summit, as Mitsotakis had a busy schedule. He expressed disappointment but remains hopeful for future dialogue. He refrained from commenting on whether there had been any reaction from Mitsotakis regarding the use of North Macedonia's constitutional name during their previous discussions, noting that he felt comfortable addressing several key points during his speeches.