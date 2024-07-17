Celebrating a Century: Bulgaria's Historic Chocolate Factory in Svoge

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first chocolate factory established in Bulgaria, located in the town of Svoge. Interestingly, this factory is home to the fastest candy assembly line in the world, reports Nova TV.

For over a century, the factory has kept its secrets, including the creation of the first milk chocolate in Bulgaria. Today, its chocolate products are enjoyed across five continents. "We reach quite exotic places, exporting to Brazil and Kazakhstan," stated Anna Marinkova, the factory's director.

The factory produces an impressive 50-60 tons of chocolate daily on peak days, exporting 20-25 trucks worth. Last year, the production surpassed 30,000 tons. Reflecting on its history, Velizar Peev was the pioneer who made Bulgaria's first milk chocolate. Marinkova notes, "I can proudly say that milk chocolate continues to be produced today, and the recipe remains very specific and distinctive."

Over the years, the factory’s operations evolved from labor-intensive processes, with workers manually packing chocolate, to modern automated systems. This transition included providing employees with small perks such as manicures and haircuts. Today, the factory boasts the world's fastest candy production line, capable of producing and packaging 600 candies per minute. Marina Hadrovich, the managing director, highlighted, "This achievement is something Bulgaria can take pride in."

With nearly 500 employees overseeing every aspect from production to packaging, the factory offers over 170 different products. Notably, foreign companies often turn to Svoge for innovative solutions. "Give it to the Bulgarians!" is a common sentiment, according to Hadrovich, who emphasizes the factory’s reputation for tackling complex challenges.

Anna Marinkova, who has dedicated 20 years to the factory, began her career as an intern in the chocolate testing laboratory. Despite her extensive experience, she remains passionate about chocolate. "For me, chocolate is magic. Each piece is a subtle temptation, and I admire the intricate process and the many people involved in creating this delightful treat."