Politics | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Political Situation in Bulgaria: More Fractures in DPS, WCC-DB Proposes Anti-Corruption Declaration

Four parliamentary factions are set to engage in discussions regarding the anti-corruption declaration proposed by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), according to Bozhidar Bozhanov, the head of the negotiation team. He expressed skepticism about securing a majority for the legislative initiative, which requires the backing of 160 lawmakers. "It seems they are both supporting and opposing it," he noted, adding that he is not optimistic at this stage.

Delyan Peevski, leader of (one of the) DPS and sanctioned under the global "Magnitsky" corruption act, firmly stated he will not negotiate with WCC-DB, deeming their anti-corruption declaration, which includes seven legislative proposals, as "absurd." Peevski, who had previously shown support for some of these initiatives, criticized President Rumen Radev for not addressing ongoing issues like wildfires and instead engaging in what he termed a "commercial clip" of public relations.

The "authentic DPS," led by Jevdet Chakarov, announced their refusal to support WCC-DB's anti-corruption declaration. Chakarov emphasized that while they endorse anti-corruption initiatives, discussions regarding legislative support should only follow negotiations for government support. He highlighted the importance of adhering to the Constitution, stating, "Bulgaria is a country governed by the rule of law."

Chakarov revealed that the 25 deputies who previously left the DPS will engage in negotiations with the union, but only after the second term is handed over and upon receiving an invitation.

In a separate development, Jevdet Chakarov announced plans to sue fellow DPS member Hamid Hamid for defamation. This follows Hamid's July 15 interview in which he alleged that Chakarov threatens party members and maintains unregulated business relations within the insurance and energy sectors. Chakarov indicated that if he wins the lawsuit, the proceeds will be donated to the Children's Treatment Fund.

Additionally, another MP, Hyusni Adem from Varna, has departed from the DPS parliamentary group, which now comprises 22 representatives. Adem's exit, replacing Filiz Hyusmenova, marks his first term as a deputy after previously serving as the director of the Varna branch of the "Information Service." His departure contributes to an increase in the number of deputies outside any parliamentary group, now totaling 39, while WCC-DB has an equal number of representatives.

