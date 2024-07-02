Tragic Drownings in Ruen and Sozopol: Two Lives Lost

On Tuesday, two men drowned in the municipalities of Ruen and Sozopol, according to police reports. One incident occurred at the dam near the village of Lyulyakovo, where a 41-year-old man from the village drowned. An inspection revealed no signs of violence, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

Additionally, a call was received last night around 8:50 p.m. regarding a 31-year-old man from Knezha who drowned at "Harmani" beach. The bodies of both individuals have been sent for autopsy to the "Forensic Medicine" department at the Burgas UMBAL hospital.

Drowning remains a significant concern, particularly in Bulgaria's popular tourist areas and near bodies of water. Factors contributing to drowning incidents can include a lack of swimming skills, alcohol consumption, and unforeseen currents or waves. Authorities often emphasize the importance of water safety measures, such as wearing life jackets, swimming in designated areas, and never swimming alone.