Tragic Drownings in Ruen and Sozopol: Two Lives Lost

Untrained Rescues Turn Fatal: Lifeguards Urge Caution on Bulgarian Beaches
Two accidents at sea occurred after holidaymakers attempted to rescue drowning tourists themselves
On Tuesday, two men drowned in the municipalities of Ruen and Sozopol, according to police reports. One incident occurred at the dam near the village of Lyulyakovo, where a 41-year-old man from the village drowned. An inspection revealed no signs of violence, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).
Additionally, a call was received last night around 8:50 p.m. regarding a 31-year-old man from Knezha who drowned at "Harmani" beach. The bodies of both individuals have been sent for autopsy to the "Forensic Medicine" department at the Burgas UMBAL hospital.
Drowning remains a significant concern, particularly in Bulgaria's popular tourist areas and near bodies of water. Factors contributing to drowning incidents can include a lack of swimming skills, alcohol consumption, and unforeseen currents or waves. Authorities often emphasize the importance of water safety measures, such as wearing life jackets, swimming in designated areas, and never swimming alone.
Bulgaria is facing severe wildfires and has sought help from Turkey to combat the blazes
The village of Voden in the Bolyarovo municipality of the Yambol region is currently facing a devastating fire
A fire has erupted in the lands near the villages of Gorska Polyana and Voden in the Yambol region
Bulgarian authorities have launched a dedicated hotline for reporting fire alarms, following an order from Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.
The fire near Stara Zagora is now under control after covering a perimeter of 12 kilometers
In Bolyarovo, firefighting efforts have been ongoing for hours, especially near the border villages of Gorska Polyana and Vode
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU