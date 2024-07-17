Karlovo and Stara Zagora Fires Under Control: Farmers Face Significant Losses

The fire near Stara Zagora is now under control after covering a perimeter of 12 kilometers. Last night, strong winds caused the flames to cross the asphalt road multiple times, but the situation has since stabilized. Firefighting teams worked throughout the night to contain the spread and will continue efforts today to extinguish the remaining hotspots.

"Currently, there are still smoldering areas. The number of outbreaks has decreased from six yesterday to one today. Self-ignitions occurred overnight but were promptly addressed by our dedicated fire department teams, municipal officials, and volunteers," stated Nikolay Dikov, secretary of the Municipality of Stara Zagora. The danger to nearby settlements was mitigated early on, particularly around Stara Zagora and the Stara Zagora mineral baths.

Commissioner Stoyan Kolev, director of the Regional Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population"-Stara Zagora, explained that the most critical situation was to the north, where wind gusts threatened to spread the fire. Teams were deployed to monitor and extinguish flare-ups, and additional clearings were created at the Maritsa Iztok thermal power station to prevent further expansion.

In the Karlovo region, the fire near the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan has been brought under control, although significant damage has occurred to farmers. The flames approached the first houses in the area, destroying hundreds of acres of farmland, including rose plantations, vineyards, and grain crops. Mayor Hristo Ivanov of Bogdan noted that the night was relatively calm, with no new outbreaks reported.

Farmers in Bogdan have faced devastating losses, with between 600 and 1,000 decares of crops and pastures affected. Zara Klisurova, a farmer and chairman of the National Union of Rose Growers and Essential Oil Crops in Bulgaria, lamented the rapid spread of the fire, which began in Karavelovo and reached established crops. Despite the combined efforts of firefighters, volunteers, and local farmers, the fire caused extensive damage.

The state has responded quickly to provide aid to the impacted farmers.

Nikolay Nikolov, former director of the State Security Service and current advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, stated that human activity is the primary cause of fires, particularly exacerbated by dry conditions and strong winds. He made these remarks during an appearance on the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), highlighting the rapidly escalating fire situation.

Nikolov noted that fire incidents often begin in areas like Haskovo, Svilengrad, and Harmanli, before spreading to regions including Yambol, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Kyustendil, Sofia, and Montana. He emphasized that hot weather presents a particularly hazardous time for both nature and property, necessitating protective measures.

He argued that prevention is more effective than penalties in reducing fire risks, as evidenced by the 12 pre-trial proceedings initiated against careless arsonists in just a few days. Proving culpability in such cases is often complex and time-consuming. Nikolov stressed that improving prevention strategies is crucial for minimizing disaster risks, which would save financial resources and protect lives and property.

Additionally, he suggested that at least 200 more personnel should be hired for fire department operations to enhance response capabilities.