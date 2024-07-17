Elon Musk Flees California Over Gender Law - SpaceX and X Now Headed to Texas

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday via his X account that he is relocating the headquarters of both SpaceX and the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to Texas. He cited several grievances with California, particularly concerning the business environment in San Francisco, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Musk specifically referenced a new California law that prohibits teachers from informing parents about students' gender identity changes, describing it as the "final straw." He stated that SpaceX's headquarters will move from Hawthorne to the company's launch test site in Texas, marking a significant shift for Southern California, where SpaceX has been a key player in the growing space economy.

"This is the final straw," Musk tweeted shortly after noon, criticizing various laws he believes attack families and businesses. The legislation he mentioned was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom after a heated debate between conservative school boards advocating for parental rights and LGBTQ+ activists concerned about vulnerable youth.

In addition to SpaceX, Musk declared that he would also move X from San Francisco to Austin, expressing frustration over navigating areas plagued by crime. His latest announcement is part of a broader ongoing dispute with California and follows nearly three years after he shifted Tesla's headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, citing high housing costs and long employee commutes.

The timing of Musk's move coincides with a politically charged presidential campaign, during which he has increasingly aligned with right-leaning ideologies. He was among the first entrepreneurs to publicly endorse Donald Trump in the lead-up to the elections.

Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, responded to Musk's announcement by highlighting the significant subsidies Musk received from California. He questioned the sincerity of Musk's motives, suggesting that the move might be more about political theatrics than genuine concern for the law protecting trans youth.

