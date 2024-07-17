International Outcry Grows as Israeli Strikes Claim 50 Lives in Gaza

Gaza Airstrike on Hamas Leader Leads to Numerous Civilian Casualties
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza targeted Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, resulting in the destruction of a populated area
In the latest Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, 50 people have lost their lives, as reported by the BBC. Earlier, Reuters had reported seven casualties in the town of Zawayda, located in the central region of the enclave.
The ongoing offensive by Israel, which has faced international condemnation for its actions, follows a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 of last year. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has not complied.
Since the onset of the conflict, more than 38,700 Palestinians have died, with the majority being women and children, and over 89,000 have been injured, according to local health authorities. The airstrikes have devastated large areas of Gaza, contributing to a severe humanitarian crisis.
