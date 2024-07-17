International Outcry Grows as Israeli Strikes Claim 50 Lives in Gaza

World | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:41
Bulgaria: International Outcry Grows as Israeli Strikes Claim 50 Lives in Gaza

In the latest Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, 50 people have lost their lives, as reported by the BBC. Earlier, Reuters had reported seven casualties in the town of Zawayda, located in the central region of the enclave.

The ongoing offensive by Israel, which has faced international condemnation for its actions, follows a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 of last year. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has not complied.

Since the onset of the conflict, more than 38,700 Palestinians have died, with the majority being women and children, and over 89,000 have been injured, according to local health authorities. The airstrikes have devastated large areas of Gaza, contributing to a severe humanitarian crisis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israeli, Gaza, Hamas

Related Articles:

Gaza Airstrike on Hamas Leader Leads to Numerous Civilian Casualties

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza targeted Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, resulting in the destruction of a populated area

World | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 17:02

Gaza Under Fire: Israeli Airstrike Leaves 29 Dead in Displaced Camp

At least 29 Palestinians have lost their lives and many more are wounded following an Israeli airstrike on a displaced persons' camp near a school in southern Gaza

World | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 10:39

Israeli Tanks Enter Gaza City Amid Renewed Cease-Fire Efforts

Israeli tank columns have entered Gaza City from multiple directions, marking one of the fiercest attacks since October 7

World | July 8, 2024, Monday // 12:19

Israeli PM Netanyahu Signals End of Major Hamas Offensive, Eyes Northern Front

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the phase of intensive fighting against Hamas is nearing its conclusion

World | June 24, 2024, Monday // 09:20

Netanyahu Dissolves Military Cabinet

Israel's Prime Minister has dissolved the six-member military cabinet, marking a significant development following the resignation of Benny Gantz

World | June 17, 2024, Monday // 12:27

Hamas Agrees to UN Ceasefire Plan, Awaits US Pressure on Israel

Hamas has announced its acceptance of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution for the Gaza Strip and is prepared to negotiate the details

World | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Americans Express Growing Anxiety Over National Stability Ahead of Elections

Americans are increasingly anxious about their country's stability following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump,

World | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:37

European Commission Faces Backlash Over Insufficient Disclosure of COVID-19 Vaccine Agreements

The European Commission has been criticized for not providing the public with adequate information about the deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic

World » EU | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Iran Refutes US Media Claims of Assassination Plot Targeting Trump

Iran has firmly rejected allegations appearing in American media suggesting that Tehran was involved in a plot to assassinate former US President Donald Trump

World | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:25

North Macedonia's PM Highlights Calm Relations with Bulgaria Amid EU Talks

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are stable and coordinated

World » Southeast Europe | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:23

Hungary Seeks to Mediate Peace in Ukraine Despite Criticism

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced efforts are underway to arrange another high-level meeting aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

World » EU | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

Is Taiwan in Trouble? Trump Demands They Foot the Bill for Defense

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, stated that Taiwan should compensate the United States for its defense

World | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria