Volunteers and Firefighters in Bulgaria Unite to Combat Fires in Scorching Heat

In Bolyarovo, firefighting efforts have been ongoing for hours, especially near the border villages of Gorska Polyana and Voden. Ten firefighting teams from Yambol, Sliven, and Burgas have been working through the night, creating cuts to limit the fire's spread. The fire near Gorska Polyana has been extinguished, according to Commissioner Kolyo Gyaurov, director of the Yambol fire service.

Despite the successful containment in Gorska Polyana, the fire is spreading in a wooded area towards Voden and Malko Sharkovo. Mayor Hristo Hristov of Bolyarovo municipality has declared a partial state of emergency. The fire has damaged several uninhabited houses, beehives, agricultural buildings, and various plantations in Gorska Polyana. However, there is currently no risk to the Strandzha gas compressor station near the Turkey border.

In the Plovdiv region, efforts to control the large fire near Otets Paisievo village are ongoing. Vasil Dimov, director of the Plovdiv Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate, assured that the village residents are not in danger. Military personnel, Forestry employees, and possibly helicopters will aid the firefighters. Volunteers are also expected to join, gathering at 7 a.m. in the center of Otets Paisievo.

In the Svishtovo village of Oresh, two houses were destroyed by fire, prompting the evacuation of residents by police and firefighters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Helicopters have also been deployed to combat the fire near Stara Zagora.

Strong winds reignited the fire near Simeonovgrad, bringing the fire front dangerously close to the village of Konstantinovo. Fire crews have created clearings to protect the village. Meanwhile, efforts to extinguish the fire near Strelcha continue. One front of the fire heading towards Strelcha was located late yesterday, and clearings were made overnight to control the fire's other front moving towards Koprivshtitsa. The exact area of the burned forest is still unknown. All firefighting teams from the district, with reinforcements from Sofia, are involved, and a helicopter has been used.

The challenging terrain has complicated efforts for fire crews, but significant progress was made overnight. Commissioner Angel Angelov, director of the regional fire service, noted that lower nighttime temperatures have aided in locating the fire. Regional governor Valentina Kaitazova was also present on the ground late into the night.

New volunteer units will join the firefighting efforts today. Stiliyan Harakanov from the National Association of Volunteers stated, "This morning we have an organization of volunteers on the ground from Sofia, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik region. The front of the fire is about 5 km."

The devastating fire in Sakar is now under control, with firefighting teams continuing to patrol the area to prevent any flare-ups.

As temperatures remain high and dry conditions persist, authorities are urging the public to avoid activities that could spark new fires and to report any signs of smoke or fire immediately.

The battle against the fires continues amid the red code warning for high temperatures across the country.