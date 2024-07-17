Record Temperatures in Bulgaria: Red Alert for Extreme Heat
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a red warning code for high temperatures across Bulgaria for today. The forecast indicates that the extreme heat will persist, with temperatures ranging from 38° to 43°, and in Sofia, around 38°.
In the mountainous regions, the weather will be sunny. By afternoon, cumulus clouds will form mainly over Stara Planina, bringing occasional rain and thunder. A moderate wind from the east-northeast will prevail, with temperatures reaching about 33° at an altitude of 1200 m and around 25° at 2000 m.
Today is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the country. However, in the afternoon, some areas in North-Eastern Bulgaria and the Danube plain will see cumulus cloud development, potentially leading to brief showers with thunder and possible hail. Eastern Bulgaria will experience a weak to moderate east-northeast wind, maintaining the extreme heat.
Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will dominate. A moderate northeast wind will blow, and maximum temperatures will be between 32° and 35°. The red heat code warning has also been extended to tomorrow, indicating continued high temperatures.
Authorities are advising residents and visitors to take precautions against the heat. It is recommended to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to any heat-related incidents.
