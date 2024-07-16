Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help

Society » INCIDENTS | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36
Bulgaria: Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help @BNT

A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan. The blaze is consuming cereal crops, rose plantations, and pastures, prompting the closure of the roads Moskovets - Bogdan and Bogdan - Karavelovo. Firefighting efforts are underway, involving five teams from the Plovdiv region, along with forest officials, volunteers, and the mayors of Karlovo, Karavelovo, and Bogdan.

In addition to the Karlovo fire, two new blazes have erupted in the Plovdiv region, one in Kaloyanovo municipality where several villas have been destroyed, as reported by Mayor Mladen Kichev. This fire is located in a villa area above the village of Otets Paisievo, where an oak forest is also burning. Teams from the fire department, state forestry, and the Regional Directorate of Forestry are working on containment, utilizing heavy equipment to create firebreaks.

Another large forest fire has been reported near Strelcha, which began at around 10 a.m. The flames have spread through the pine forest in the resort town's vicinity, prompting a swift response from firefighters in Panagyurishte. Additional teams from regional offices in Belovo, Peshtera, Pazardzhik, and Batak have been deployed. A drone provided by the regional governor of Pazardzhik is conducting aerial reconnaissance to assess the situation, and heavy machinery is also on-site for creating clearings.

The fire is being fueled by strong winds that continuously shift directions, complicating firefighting efforts in the rugged mountainous terrain. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire has consumed over 1,000 decares of forest land, according to the Southern Central State Enterprise in Smolyan.

In response to the escalating situation, Bulgaria is set to receive two helicopters from the Czech Republic, including one from the rescEU firefighting fleet. This aid comes following an urgent request for assistance to combat the forest fires, with the European Commission activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU Emergency Response Coordination Center is closely monitoring the situation to ensure rapid additional support if needed. This summer, the European Commission has strategically positioned 556 firefighters from 12 countries across key locations in Europe to enhance firefighting efforts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Karlovo, Plovdiv, EU

Related Articles:

Eurozone Trade Surplus Reaches 13.9 Billion Euros in May

In May, the Eurozone's international trade in goods recorded a surplus of 13.9 billion euros

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19

Government Mobilizes Support as Fire Situation Stabilizes in Bulgaria

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

Helicopters Deployed to Combat Stara Zagora Wildfire Amid Ongoing Emergency

Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 13:55

Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks

A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Bulgarian Railways Launches Direct Train between Ruse and Plovdiv

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) ensured the movement of a direct train in the direction Ruse - Plovdiv - Ruse

Society | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:07

Hungarian Presidency Faces EC Boycott Following Orban-Putin Meeting

No European Commissioners will attend the informal meetings scheduled in Hungary as part of the EU Presidency.

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Government Mobilizes Support as Fire Situation Stabilizes in Bulgaria

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

Helicopters Deployed to Combat Stara Zagora Wildfire Amid Ongoing Emergency

Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 13:55

Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks

A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police

A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09

Bulgaria's Stara Zagora Faces Challenging Fire Situation; International Aid on the Way

The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:03

Firefighting Efforts in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Contained, New Threats Emerge

The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria