Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help

A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan. The blaze is consuming cereal crops, rose plantations, and pastures, prompting the closure of the roads Moskovets - Bogdan and Bogdan - Karavelovo. Firefighting efforts are underway, involving five teams from the Plovdiv region, along with forest officials, volunteers, and the mayors of Karlovo, Karavelovo, and Bogdan.

In addition to the Karlovo fire, two new blazes have erupted in the Plovdiv region, one in Kaloyanovo municipality where several villas have been destroyed, as reported by Mayor Mladen Kichev. This fire is located in a villa area above the village of Otets Paisievo, where an oak forest is also burning. Teams from the fire department, state forestry, and the Regional Directorate of Forestry are working on containment, utilizing heavy equipment to create firebreaks.

Another large forest fire has been reported near Strelcha, which began at around 10 a.m. The flames have spread through the pine forest in the resort town's vicinity, prompting a swift response from firefighters in Panagyurishte. Additional teams from regional offices in Belovo, Peshtera, Pazardzhik, and Batak have been deployed. A drone provided by the regional governor of Pazardzhik is conducting aerial reconnaissance to assess the situation, and heavy machinery is also on-site for creating clearings.

The fire is being fueled by strong winds that continuously shift directions, complicating firefighting efforts in the rugged mountainous terrain. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire has consumed over 1,000 decares of forest land, according to the Southern Central State Enterprise in Smolyan.

In response to the escalating situation, Bulgaria is set to receive two helicopters from the Czech Republic, including one from the rescEU firefighting fleet. This aid comes following an urgent request for assistance to combat the forest fires, with the European Commission activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU Emergency Response Coordination Center is closely monitoring the situation to ensure rapid additional support if needed. This summer, the European Commission has strategically positioned 556 firefighters from 12 countries across key locations in Europe to enhance firefighting efforts.