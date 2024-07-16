Britain Off The Beaten Path: Unique Ways To Spend Your Summer Break

The United Kingdom makes a great summer trip for Bulgarian travelers. But most visitors' Great British bucket lists are very similar. Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and The Tower of London, they’re worth seeing for sure, but beyond the iconic landmarks, there's a side to the British Isles far more unique and unusual for the bold Bulgarian to explore. If it's your first visit, it's absolutely fine to check out the tourist traps (they’re popular for a reason) but if you want to return home with a story to tell here are some ideas we’re sure you’ve never heard of.

Disclaimer:

The Great British summertime is a fickle beast, equally likely to soak you to the skin as it is to top up your suntan. Be sure to pack an umbrella and suncream; weird as it might seem you’ll likely need them both. Quite possibly on the very same day.

If you’re unfortunate enough to have a rainy trip, there is plenty you can do indoors on our list below. Or, if you want to wait in for the weather to (hopefully) change, there’s plenty of online entertainment accessible from the UK without restrictions or the need for a VPN. For example, there are plenty of excellent streaming services available in the UK too, with thousands of titles on offer. From the latest movies on Netflix to gripping dramas on BBC’s iPlayer, there will be something to keep you entertained until the rain dries up. If streaming isn’t your thing, you can play your favorite casino games at both UK and non-UK sites while you wait for the sun to come out. The latter have the benefit of offering players a wider range of games, better bonuses, and more promotions, according to Jonathan Askew.

But if you want to get out and about, here are some of the best ways to spend the day:

Museums

On rainy days museums are a tourist's best umbrella. Thankfully, the UK is full of them, and some are stranger than others. You'll already have heard of London's Natural History Museum and the National Gallery. And for good reason, they're excellent. But I bet you haven't heard of The Horniman Museum. Winner of the 2022 Museum of the Year award, this vast collection houses everything from shrunken heads to a life-sized walrus model. Weirder still is London’s Twist Museum, a collection of interactive optical illusions that will make your head spin. Outside the capital, you can take a gruesome trip through the timeline of medical history at the Thackray Medical Museum in Leeds. Or for a truly off-the-wall choice, Port Talbot is home to the UK’s one and only museum of baked beans.

History

History buffs are spoiled for choice in the UK. And the great thing about Britain is that most of its history isn't behind glass in a museum; it's a part of the scenery. Travel brochures might point you towards the Roman Baths in aptly named Bath, or the neolithic marvel that is Stone Henge. But like a good archeologist, you've got to dig deep to find the hidden gems. Did you know that there is a network of vaults beneath Edinburgh, said to be haunted? Or that Tintagel Castle in Cornwall is said to be the birthplace of the mythic King Arthur? There’s a unique artifact to be discovered in every nook and cranny of the British Isles, most of it steeped in folklore. From Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough to the home of Count Dracula himself in Whitby Abbey. Look in the places no one else dares, and you’ll have a history trip to remember.

Festivals

Glastonbury may be the king of music festivals, but the UK's festival scene is much much more. If you're in or around Gloucestershire, you can witness participants dive after a wheel of dairy at the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling festival. If you are north of Hadrian's Wall, you can channel your inner Viking at Shetland's Up Helly Aa fire festival, a fiery spectacle that culminates in the burning of a replica Viking ship. Couples honeymooning together can test their athleticism at the Dorking Wife Carrying Race, where husbands dash through an obstacle course while carrying their wives. Never let it be said that the UK isn't a romantic destination. Anyone can grab tickets to see Coldplay, but how many of your friends back in Bulgaria can say they've witnessed grown adults hurl themselves down a steep hill in pursuit of a giant wheel of cheese?

Food

If you don't manage to catch the cheese, you might be hungry. Once again, classic British cuisine is obvious, but certainly worth a taste. Fish and chips by the seaside, afternoon tea with fluffy scones, a traditional breakfast fry-up, or a Sunday roast. Delicious, all of it. But Britain's culinary scene has several surprises too. In London, the most fearless foodies can head to Borough Market to sample exotic delicacies from the innumerable cultures that call the great melting pot of England’s capital their home. There’s something for every taste here, and if you’re feeling particularly brave, you’re bound to find England's most controversial delicacy ‘jellied eels.’

Be Prepared For Your Trip

For any UK trip, even a deliberately unusual one, planning is essential. If you want to see it all, there's going to be some traveling involved. Research visa requirements and travel logistics in advance, especially during peak season.

Consider purchasing a travel pass for discounted travel on public transportation. Most importantly, to pass the time on long journeys, be sure to keep your phone charged up for easy access to anonymous casino platforms; with their easy signup process, they’ll help pass the time on the road between adventures. Many trains even offer free WiFi for uninterrupted access to your favorite games or social media platforms during the journey.