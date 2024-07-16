Government Mobilizes Support as Fire Situation Stabilizes in Bulgaria

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control. He made his remarks during a visit to the disaster area, emphasizing that most other fire outbreaks across the country have already been managed effectively.

"The situation is calm here, and I don’t believe it is critical. While some outbreaks remain, we are actively working to control them," Glavchev stated. He urged local residents to remain calm, confirming that timely measures are being implemented.

In response to the ongoing fire threats, Glavchev announced the establishment of an interdepartmental headquarters, as ordered by the Prime Minister. This task force includes members from various ministries such as the Interior, Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Agriculture and Forestry, aimed at coordinating firefighting efforts.

Next week, Glavchev plans to meet with mayors from the affected regions to discuss the support needed for recovery efforts following the fires.

Additionally, the government will provide assistance to a 19-year-old volunteer who sustained serious injuries while helping to extinguish the fire near Stara Zagora. The young man, who has sustained 75% burns, is currently hospitalized at St. George Hospital, and arrangements are being made for his transfer to "Pirogov" if required.