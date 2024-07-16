Gareth Southgate Steps Down as England Manager After Euro 2024 Final Loss

July 16, 2024
Gareth Southgate Steps Down as England Manager After Euro 2024 Final Loss

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after nearly eight years. The 53-year-old former defender decided to leave following England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Although his contract was set to expire in December, Southgate chose to depart early after losing in two consecutive European Championship finals.

Southgate leaves as England's third-longest-serving manager, having managed 102 games and securing 61 wins. His tenure saw England reach a major tournament final for the first time since 1966, a notable achievement. Despite an unconvincing group phase and a challenging round of 16 against Slovakia, England remained favorites with bookmakers, ultimately losing 2-1 to Spain, the tournament's best team.

Southgate's first major tournament was the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where England reached the semi-finals and finished fourth. This was followed by a lost final at Euro 2020 and a quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, losing to eventual finalists France. Euro 2024 concluded with another silver medal for England under his leadership.

Media outlets have already named five contenders to succeed Southgate: Eddie Howe, considered a hot favorite, along with Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino.

