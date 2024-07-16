Roberta Metsola re-elected as European Parliament President

Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another half term of 2.5 years. She garnered a significant majority with 562 votes out of the 312 needed. Out of 720 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), 699 participated in the vote. With 76 ballots declared invalid, there were 623 valid votes, setting the required absolute majority at 312.

Metsola's competitor, Irene Montero from the Left, managed to secure only 61 votes. The election result underscores Metsola's strong support within the Parliament, allowing her to continue her leadership role.

Roberta Metsola, a 45-year-old politician from Malta, initially took on the presidency in the previous term of the European Parliament, succeeding the late David Sassoli. Her leadership has been noted for its continuity and the trust she has garnered among her peers.

Following her re-election, the focus will shift to the election of her 14 deputies, who will assist in various capacities throughout her term. These deputies play a crucial role in supporting the President's agenda and ensuring the smooth operation of the European Parliament.

Metsola's re-election marks a continuation of her previous work and leadership style, which has evidently resonated with a large portion of the MEPs. Her ability to secure such a decisive victory reflects her influence and the confidence placed in her by the European legislative body. This re-election also provides stability and a clear direction for the European Parliament as it navigates the complex political landscape of the European Union.