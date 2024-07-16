GERB Responds to WCC-DB's Anti-Corruption Proposal: No Support for Second or Third Mandate

Politics | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 13:41
Bulgaria: GERB Responds to WCC-DB's Anti-Corruption Proposal: No Support for Second or Third Mandate

Representatives from GERB have indicated they will accept the invitation from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for discussions regarding anti-corruption legislation. Denitsa Sacheva made it clear during a National Assembly briefing that GERB's stance remains firm: they will not support either the second or third mandate.

"We will engage in the meeting to discuss this matter, but our position is that we will not back the second and third terms. These three months are clearly not the time to waste people's energy; the more honest approach is to call for new elections," she stated.

Temenuzka Petkova noted that the anti-corruption proposals in the WCC-DB's declaration are already included in GERB’s program and were previously discredited during the first mandate. She emphasized, "Proclaiming oneself a fighter against corruption doesn’t make one one. Additionally, WCC-DB has several accountability issues to address regarding significant corruption scandals, such as the 'Jem Corp' incident that threatened the Bulgarian energy sector and the customs smuggling scandal involving notable images and packs."

The invitation for tomorrow's meeting was directed to Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB and chairman of its parliamentary group. Attendees from WCC-DB will include Bozhidar Bojanov, Nadezhda Yordanova, and Lyubmila Ilieva, while GERB will be represented by National Assembly Chairman Raya Nazaryan, Rosen Zhelyazkov, and Denitsa Sacheva.

Kiril Petkov on GERB's Stance: General Talk but No Action on Corruption

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of WCC-DB, criticized GERB SDS for their approach to seeking support for a legislative declaration before attempting to form a government with the second mandate. "Translating from GERB-speak: General talk - YES, Fight against corruption - NO," Petkov commented on Facebook.

"Revival" to Support WCC-DB Declaration with Conditions

The "Revival" party has announced that they will back the anti-corruption declaration of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" if the coalition supports their own declaration. The "Revival" document includes seven points, five of which call for referendums. These referendums concern preserving the Bulgarian lev, NATO membership, the cooperation agreement with the United States, ending military aid to Ukraine, and opposing sanctions imposed on Russia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WCC-DB, GERB, mandate, government

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President Radev to Decide Soon on Second Mandate for WCC-DB

President Rumen Radev announced that he will soon decide when to hand over the second mandate

Politics | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:28

WCC-DB Proposes Bold Solutions to Bulgaria's Political Crisis in Meeting with President Radev

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) today held discussions with President Rumen Radev

Politics | July 15, 2024, Monday // 17:03

Political Uncertainty Rises in Bulgaria as WCC-DB Faces Decision on Second Mandate

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival," has urged "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) to promptly return the mandate to form a government once it is received

Politics | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:03

Denkov: WCC-DB Has a Plan to Navigate Bulgaria's Unstable Political Landscape

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has convened its National Council to deliberate on whether to accept the proposal from "Democratic Bulgaria" to jointly attempt to form a government with the second mandate

Politics | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:56

New Elections in Bulgaria? GERB Declines DPS Negotiation Request for Second Mandate

Boyko Borissov, chairman of the GERB parliamentary group, has formally declined the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) invitation to negotiate forming a government with the second mandate

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:26

Bulgarian Parties Firm Against Second Mandate Government Proposal from DPS

The coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has declined an invitation from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) to engage in negotiations for forming a government with the second mandate

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 13:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President Radev to Decide Soon on Second Mandate for WCC-DB

President Rumen Radev announced that he will soon decide when to hand over the second mandate

Politics | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:28

Bulgarian President Radev to Fly Over Sofia in Demonstration Flight

President Rumen Radev will fly over Sofia, participating in a demonstration flight with the new-generation RS-21 training aircraft

Politics | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:34

WCC-DB Proposes Bold Solutions to Bulgaria's Political Crisis in Meeting with President Radev

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) today held discussions with President Rumen Radev

Politics | July 15, 2024, Monday // 17:03

Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airport Set for Overhaul by 2025 to Host F-16 Jets

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov is set to hand over Act 16 regarding the runway at Graf Ignatievo Airport

Politics » Defense | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Political Uncertainty Rises in Bulgaria as WCC-DB Faces Decision on Second Mandate

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival," has urged "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) to promptly return the mandate to form a government once it is received

Politics | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:03

Bulgarian Politicians React to Trump Assassination Attempt

Bulgarian politicians have responded to the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trum

Politics | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 11:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria