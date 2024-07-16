GERB Responds to WCC-DB's Anti-Corruption Proposal: No Support for Second or Third Mandate

Representatives from GERB have indicated they will accept the invitation from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for discussions regarding anti-corruption legislation. Denitsa Sacheva made it clear during a National Assembly briefing that GERB's stance remains firm: they will not support either the second or third mandate.

"We will engage in the meeting to discuss this matter, but our position is that we will not back the second and third terms. These three months are clearly not the time to waste people's energy; the more honest approach is to call for new elections," she stated.

Temenuzka Petkova noted that the anti-corruption proposals in the WCC-DB's declaration are already included in GERB’s program and were previously discredited during the first mandate. She emphasized, "Proclaiming oneself a fighter against corruption doesn’t make one one. Additionally, WCC-DB has several accountability issues to address regarding significant corruption scandals, such as the 'Jem Corp' incident that threatened the Bulgarian energy sector and the customs smuggling scandal involving notable images and packs."

The invitation for tomorrow's meeting was directed to Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB and chairman of its parliamentary group. Attendees from WCC-DB will include Bozhidar Bojanov, Nadezhda Yordanova, and Lyubmila Ilieva, while GERB will be represented by National Assembly Chairman Raya Nazaryan, Rosen Zhelyazkov, and Denitsa Sacheva.

Kiril Petkov on GERB's Stance: General Talk but No Action on Corruption

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of WCC-DB, criticized GERB SDS for their approach to seeking support for a legislative declaration before attempting to form a government with the second mandate. "Translating from GERB-speak: General talk - YES, Fight against corruption - NO," Petkov commented on Facebook.

"Revival" to Support WCC-DB Declaration with Conditions

The "Revival" party has announced that they will back the anti-corruption declaration of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" if the coalition supports their own declaration. The "Revival" document includes seven points, five of which call for referendums. These referendums concern preserving the Bulgarian lev, NATO membership, the cooperation agreement with the United States, ending military aid to Ukraine, and opposing sanctions imposed on Russia.