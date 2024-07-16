Helicopters Deployed to Combat Stara Zagora Wildfire Amid Ongoing Emergency

Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help
A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan
Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora, sourcing water from the nearby Staro Zagora mineral baths. The helicopters, a Cougar and a Mi-17, took off at 09:52 and 09:57, respectively, to reach the fire site.
The situation remains challenging, with a partial state of emergency in effect as teams work around the clock. The fire is advancing toward the village of Pryaporets, complicating efforts due to the flames engulfing tree canopies. All available fire department crews are on-site, supported by personnel and equipment from Mini Maritsa Iztok and TPP "Maritsa Iztok 2."
Currently, six active fire outbreaks are reported in the region, resulting in one house being destroyed, although there have been no injuries. Military personnel, State Forestry employees, and nearly 200 volunteers are actively engaged in the firefighting efforts.
Commissioner Stoyan Kolev, regional governor Metodi Markov, and mayor Zhivko Todorov are coordinating the response among various teams on the ground. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov are expected to visit the affected area shortly.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control
The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging
The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department
