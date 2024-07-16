Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks

Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help
A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan
A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night. The incident occurred in the tunnel between Debelec and Veliko Tarnovo stations.
According to the Veliko Tarnovo police, the man was found lying on the tracks at the time of the accident.
Both train drivers underwent testing for alcohol and drugs, with results showing no substances present.
The investigation is currently ongoing and is being handled as a pre-trial proceeding.
We remind you that yesterday Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) introduced a direct train service between Ruse and Plovdiv, enhancing connectivity between Northern and Southern Bulgaria, including regional centers and resort towns.
The fast train from Ruse departs at 04:40 a.m. and arrives in Plovdiv at 11:40 a.m., while the return journey leaves Plovdiv at 4:10 p.m. and arrives in Ruse at 11:19 p.m., with temporary operations starting and ending at Filipovo station due to repairs at Plovdiv station.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control
Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora
A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police
The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging
The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU