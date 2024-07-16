Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks

July 16, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks

A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night. The incident occurred in the tunnel between Debelec and Veliko Tarnovo stations.

According to the Veliko Tarnovo police, the man was found lying on the tracks at the time of the accident.

Both train drivers underwent testing for alcohol and drugs, with results showing no substances present.

The investigation is currently ongoing and is being handled as a pre-trial proceeding.

We remind you that yesterday Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) introduced a direct train service between Ruse and Plovdiv, enhancing connectivity between Northern and Southern Bulgaria, including regional centers and resort towns.

The fast train from Ruse departs at 04:40 a.m. and arrives in Plovdiv at 11:40 a.m., while the return journey leaves Plovdiv at 4:10 p.m. and arrives in Ruse at 11:19 p.m., with temporary operations starting and ending at Filipovo station due to repairs at Plovdiv station.

