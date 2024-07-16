Greece Enforces Outdoor Work Restrictions Amid Extreme Heat and Fire Threats

Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!
Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday
Greece has implemented a complete ban on outdoor work during high temperatures at lunchtime. Today is another day marked by a heightened risk of fires.
Medical professionals and lawmakers are urging the closure of all archaeological museums from noon until 5 p.m. Despite the existing ban on outdoor work during these hours, the Acropolis in Athens was open to visitors yesterday. With temperatures exceeding 50 degrees in the sun, no casualties were reported, according to the medical team on duty.
Authorities continue to emphasize that the ban on outdoor work remains in effect, halting all home delivery services. Waitstaff at beach establishments are also prohibited from serving customers until after 5 p.m. The Ministry of Labor is conducting inspections, imposing hefty fines on employers, and revoking licenses from non-compliant establishments. Additionally, buses without air conditioning are not operating.
According to Civil Protection officials, a fire on the island of Crete is now partially under control, but evacuated tourists are not yet allowed to return. In the past 24 hours, 37 new fires have been reported, and the risk of fires continues to be high across the country today.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia expressed doubts about the certainty of starting EU membership negotiations even if Bulgarians are included in the country's Constitution
Former NATO General Wesley Clark warned of the risk of another war in the Balkans, stating that Serbian authorities are serving Russian interests
In her first interview as president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that North Macedonia has fulfilled its obligations under the Prespa Agreement ahead of schedule
North Macedonia's Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed recent comments from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev
Sanja Božinovska, the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources in North Macedonia
Ismail Kadare, the renowned Albanian writer and playwright, has passed away at the age of 88. According to Reuters, he died in a Tirana hospital following a heart attack
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU