Greece Enforces Outdoor Work Restrictions Amid Extreme Heat and Fire Threats

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Greece Enforces Outdoor Work Restrictions Amid Extreme Heat and Fire Threats

Greece has implemented a complete ban on outdoor work during high temperatures at lunchtime. Today is another day marked by a heightened risk of fires.

Medical professionals and lawmakers are urging the closure of all archaeological museums from noon until 5 p.m. Despite the existing ban on outdoor work during these hours, the Acropolis in Athens was open to visitors yesterday. With temperatures exceeding 50 degrees in the sun, no casualties were reported, according to the medical team on duty.

Authorities continue to emphasize that the ban on outdoor work remains in effect, halting all home delivery services. Waitstaff at beach establishments are also prohibited from serving customers until after 5 p.m. The Ministry of Labor is conducting inspections, imposing hefty fines on employers, and revoking licenses from non-compliant establishments. Additionally, buses without air conditioning are not operating.

According to Civil Protection officials, a fire on the island of Crete is now partially under control, but evacuated tourists are not yet allowed to return. In the past 24 hours, 37 new fires have been reported, and the risk of fires continues to be high across the country today.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, work, outdoor, heat

Related Articles:

Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!

Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday

Society » Environment | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:21

Greece Faces Ongoing Heatwave: Train Services Disrupted

Greece continues to endure an extreme heatwave today

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:05

Heatwave Continues in Bulgaria Until Thursday, Brief Cooling Expected Over Weekend

Extreme heat will persist in Bulgaria until Thursday

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:09

Extreme Heat Alert! Bulgaria Braces for Temperatures Over 40 Degrees

A dangerously hot Code Orange is in effect across the country today.

Society » Environment | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 08:53

Bulgaria Braces for Extended Heatwave and High Fire Risk

The current heatwave in Bulgaria shows no signs of abating for at least the next ten days, with warm nights also expected

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Crisis on the Islands: Greece Battles Water Shortages Amid Tourist Boom

Greece's famed islands are grappling with a water crisis just as they brace for a surge in tourist arrivals during peak season

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

North Macedonia's PM Doubts EU Talks Will Start Even With Bulgarian Inclusion in the Constitution

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia expressed doubts about the certainty of starting EU membership negotiations even if Bulgarians are included in the country's Constitution

World » Southeast Europe | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:10

Serbia Serves Russian Interests, Risks Regional Conflict, Says Ex-NATO General

Former NATO General Wesley Clark warned of the risk of another war in the Balkans, stating that Serbian authorities are serving Russian interests

World » Southeast Europe | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

North Macedonia's President Asserts No Constitutional Changes Required by Bulgaria Agreement

In her first interview as president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that North Macedonia has fulfilled its obligations under the Prespa Agreement ahead of schedule

World » Southeast Europe | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:39

North Macedonia's PM Wants Balkan Unity Over Insults and Provocations From Bulgaria and Greece

North Macedonia's Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed recent comments from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

World » Southeast Europe | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 15:41

North Macedonian Minister Conveniently Forgot She Is Bulgarian

Sanja Božinovska, the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources in North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Remembering Ismail Kadare: Albania Mourns a Literary Icon

Ismail Kadare, the renowned Albanian writer and playwright, has passed away at the age of 88. According to Reuters, he died in a Tirana hospital following a heart attack

World » Southeast Europe | July 1, 2024, Monday // 16:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria