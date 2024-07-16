Greece Enforces Outdoor Work Restrictions Amid Extreme Heat and Fire Threats

Greece has implemented a complete ban on outdoor work during high temperatures at lunchtime. Today is another day marked by a heightened risk of fires.

Medical professionals and lawmakers are urging the closure of all archaeological museums from noon until 5 p.m. Despite the existing ban on outdoor work during these hours, the Acropolis in Athens was open to visitors yesterday. With temperatures exceeding 50 degrees in the sun, no casualties were reported, according to the medical team on duty.

Authorities continue to emphasize that the ban on outdoor work remains in effect, halting all home delivery services. Waitstaff at beach establishments are also prohibited from serving customers until after 5 p.m. The Ministry of Labor is conducting inspections, imposing hefty fines on employers, and revoking licenses from non-compliant establishments. Additionally, buses without air conditioning are not operating.

According to Civil Protection officials, a fire on the island of Crete is now partially under control, but evacuated tourists are not yet allowed to return. In the past 24 hours, 37 new fires have been reported, and the risk of fires continues to be high across the country today.